What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (March 6 to March 12 2026)

March 8 | Adyar

Dive into the heart of the city’s shifting cultural identity at Madras Matters, a curated afternoon of talks and performances. This event brings together artists, storytellers, and curators to explore the evolving nature of art as it transitions from the traditions of old Madras to the dynamic energy of modern Chennai. The event offers a diverse showcase of the variety and beauty found in the city’s creative community today. 1 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard.