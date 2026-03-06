What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (March 6 to March 12 2026)

From arts to Women's Day special events, catch the latest happenings in the city
March 6 | Anna Nagar
Are you in a mood for shopping? Then how about exploring a diverse range of heritage this weekend? Kalaa Utsav offers an extensive exhibition-cum-sale curated by Bhaskar Raju. From the rugged vibrancy of Odisha’s Dhokra jewellery and Sandur’s tribal embroidery to organic Pen Kalamkaris and Moonj baskets from Uttar Pradesh, the showcase brings together a staggering array of handicrafts, textiles, and home décor. Till March 15. 10 am to 10 pm. At VR Chennai.
March 6 | Thousand Lights
If you are interested in photography, then check out Lenscape Kerala, a premier exhibition presented by Kerala Tourism. Curated by Uma Nair, the showcase features 100 striking images by 10 acclaimed photographers, capturing everything from sweeping landscapes and wildlife to the intimate, lived-in cultures of the state. Free entry. Till March 7. 11 am to 7 pm. At Lalit Kala Akademi.
March 8 | Adyar
Dive into the heart of the city’s shifting cultural identity at Madras Matters, a curated afternoon of talks and performances. This event brings together artists, storytellers, and curators to explore the evolving nature of art as it transitions from the traditions of old Madras to the dynamic energy of modern Chennai. The event offers a diverse showcase of the variety and beauty found in the city’s creative community today. 1 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard.
March 8 | Mylapore
Celebrate 25 years of empowerment at the IndianOil Duchess All Women Car Rally, a dynamic celebration for International Women’s Day. Covering 50km with a themed World of Women twist, the event features smart clues and multiple categories for experts and novices alike. Grab your navigators for a morning of competitive spirit and sisterhood, concluding with a celebratory lunch. INR 2,000. 8 am. Flag off at The Savera.
March 8 | Alwarpet
Elevate your home aesthetics at Create & Celebrate, a floral arrangement workshop hosted by Sobé Decor in collaboration with Floradelic. This intimate, hands-on session focuses on professional floral foam techniques and the art of balancing proportions to create stunning table centerpieces. Additionally, the participants can take home their own bespoke floral creation. INR 1,999. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Sobé Decor.
March 6 | PVR
Experience the animal kingdom like never before in Hoppers, the latest animated feature from Disney and Pixar. The story follows Mabel, a 19-year-old animal lover who uses experimental technology to hop her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver to uncover the hidden mysteries of the forest. Directed by Daniel Chong, this vibrant sci-fi comedy features a stellar voice cast, including Jon Hamm and Meryl Streep. In theatres.
March 6 | Adyar
Walk into an ink-redible display this week with Chennai Pen Show as Endless Stationery hosts its third edition in the city. This three-day extravaganza features over 50 exhibitors and 150 international and Indian brands, offering a rare opportunity to meet master pen makers and explore a vast universe of inks and fine papers. Till March 8. 10 am to 7 pm. At Fika.
March 8 | Beach Road
Join a sea of pink at the Women’s Day Walkathon 2K26, a spirited event dedicated to breast cancer awareness and building a drug-free society. Participants can enjoy a morning of fitness and community, complete with Zumba sessions, free health check-ups, and a post-walk breakfast. Every walker will receive a t-shirt, medal, and certificate. Free registration. 5.30 am. Starting at Napier Bridge.