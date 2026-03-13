What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (March 13 to March 19 2026)

March 14 | Park Town

Don’t miss this opportunity to make your weekend musical. Step into an intimate evening of soulful storytelling at Sukoon Baithak, a curated musical experience arriving in the city for the first time. The performance revisits the timeless ghazals of Jagjit Singh, the melodies of Kishore Kumar, and the poetry of Gulzar, all brought to life through the traditional resonance of the sarangi, tabla, and harmonium. INR 4,000. 7 pm onwards. At Victoria Hall.