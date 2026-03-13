What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (March 13 to March 19 2026)

From fashion to music, comedy, and food, explore a wide variety of events happening around the city.
March 13 | Chetpet
It’s your chance to experience a masterful revival of traditional craftsmanship. Antique Home Decor is organising an exhibition of rare sofa sets in teak and rosewood, coffee tables, side stands, cabinets, chairs and a lot more varieties of furniture with inlay of wicker cane weaving. Till March 25. At The Raintree Building, McNichols Road.
March 13 | RA Puram
This weekend, Chennai plays host to the EKA Spring Summer ’26 collection, a soulful assembly of dresses, jackets, and stoles inspired by the ripples and mirages of the Jaisalmer desert. Designed by Rina Singh, these pieces are handcrafted in rural Indian craft clusters using sustainable textiles that celebrate fluid silhouettes and multicultural aesthetics. Till March 18. From INR 12,000 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room.
March 13 | Nungambakkam
Take part in the spirit of Francophone world as Ziskakan, a renowned band from Réunion Island, brings their vibrant sounds and stories to Chennai for Scarlett Nights – Edition #2. This special live performance, held as part of the Francophonie celebrations, offers an opportunity to experience the musical heritage and soulful storytelling of the Indian Ocean island. Free entry (registration required). 7.30 pm onwards. At Alliance Française de Madras.
March 14 | Park Town
Don’t miss this opportunity to make your weekend musical. Step into an intimate evening of soulful storytelling at Sukoon Baithak, a curated musical experience arriving in the city for the first time. The performance revisits the timeless ghazals of Jagjit Singh, the melodies of Kishore Kumar, and the poetry of Gulzar, all brought to life through the traditional resonance of the sarangi, tabla, and harmonium. INR 4,000. 7 pm onwards. At Victoria Hall.
March 14 | Alwarpet
Following her relocation to New York City, comedian Kaneez Surka returns to the Indian stage with her brand-new solo special, Foreign Return. The show is a playful exploration of love, identity, and the beautifully messy in-between moments of navigating life across different cultures and continents. INR 499 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
March 17 | Anna Salai
The trendsetting Hi Life Exhibition arrives in the city, showcasing an extensive collection of fashion, style, and luxury décor. With over 150+ labels under one roof, visitors can explore a diverse range of designer wear and artisanal products curated for the modern multicultural aesthete. Till March 18. Free entry. 10 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
March 13 | Guindy
Café Mercara Express presents Rizq-e-Ramzan, a festive platter featuring traditional favourites and festive delicacies designed for sharing. Set in a relaxed ambience, the spread offers a flavourful way to mark Iftar evenings with a variety of culinary specials that reflect the rich heritage of the holy month. Till March 19. INR 2,200 ++. 5.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At ITC Grand Chola.
March 13 | Royapettah
If you are in the mood to explore bespoke artistry in the city, then check out Mash’s Collectionz, presented by Stuudio Trioss. This showcase features a charming array of handcrafted clothing, home décor, and accessories, all lovingly designed and made to order for those who appreciate personalised craftsmanship. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.