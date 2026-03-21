What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (March 20 to March 26 2026)

March 21 | Mylapore

If you are in a mood for slower pace, then check out the 43rd edition of By Hand from the Heart as it returns with its signature Makers Market and a cyanotype workshop. The market celebrates craftsmanship and belonging, and invites visitors to swap digital scrolling for unhurried conversations and the lasting beauty of handmade art including fashion, home décor, artisanal condiments, food, and more. Till March 22. 10 am to 8 pm. At Primrose 131.