What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (March 20 to March 26 2026)

Here's a curated list of events happening at Chennai this weekend.
March 20 | Besant Nagar
Rediscover the nostalgia of South Indian street culture through Thalluvandi Festival, a vibrant celebration of flavours served “fresh off the cart.” From tangy Ulavachaaru chicken wings to the comforting pairing of paruthipaal and paniyaram, this limited-time menu recreates the magic of regional pushcart delicacies with a sophisticated touch. Till March 22. INR 1,400 for two. 12 pm – 3 pm and 7 pm – 10.45 pm. At Rasanai.
March 22 | Royapettah
Join popular comic Prashasti Singh for her latest stand-up special, Divine Feminine, where she hilariously dissects her life choices. Having finally achieved her childhood dream of becoming a “patriarch,” Prashasti reflects on whether the ascent to the top was actually worth the price in this witty and sharp-tongued hour. INR 499 onwards. 6 pm. At Music Academy Mini Hall.
March 21 | Mylapore
If you are in a mood for slower pace, then check out the 43rd edition of By Hand from the Heart as it returns with its signature Makers Market and a cyanotype workshop. The market celebrates craftsmanship and belonging, and invites visitors to swap digital scrolling for unhurried conversations and the lasting beauty of handmade art including fashion, home décor, artisanal condiments, food, and more. Till March 22. 10 am to 8 pm. At Primrose 131.
March 20 | Teynampet
Italian flavours take centre stage in the city this weekend with The Sicilian Heritage Kitchen, an exclusive four-day Italian pop-up. Curated by Chef Dylan and Chef Fiammetta, this culinary experience brings regional storytelling to life through classic techniques and authentic Mediterranean flavours. Till March 22. INR 2,799 onwards. For lunch and dinner (12.30 pm – 3.15 pm and 7 pm – 11 pm), at Focaccia, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
March 21 | Kodambakkam
Get ready for a dose of sharp wit and clever observational humour as Harshit Mahawar brings his latest special, Natkhat, to Chennai. Known for his viral takes on workplace culture, Harshit shares a playful set that reflects his six-year journey of trading the corporate grind for the comedy stage. INR 250 onwards. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio.
March 22 | Semmancheri
Have you been feeling stressed of late? Then here’s a solution that might be worth trying. Unwind with a heartwarming flow at Chennai Flow & Pause, a beginner-friendly puppy yoga session hosted by Pawga. While you move through gentle stretches, adorable shelter puppies roam freely around the mats, offering a joyful happy high and the chance for these furry friends to find their forever homes. INR 950 onwards. 11 am onwards. At Bratzlife IT Highway.
March 21 | RA Puram
Celebrate the custodians of India’s rich heritage at the Kamala Awards, an evening dedicated to honouring outstanding artisans for their excellence in traditional crafts. Beyond the ceremony, guests can browse and purchase a curated selection of works directly from award-winning masters of weaving, embroidery, and woodcraft. 4 pm onwards. At MRC Centre.
March 20 | PVR
Ranveer Singh returns as undercover operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the high-octane conclusion to Aditya Dhar’s spy duology. Spanning a massive 229 minutes, this espionage thriller follows Jaskirat’s deep-cover infiltration into criminal syndicates as he navigates a landscape of shifting loyalties and explosive retaliation. In theatres.
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