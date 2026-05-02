What’s up Chennai: Events between May 1 and May 7

Workshops, parties, coastal soirées and more; a week-long lineup of culture, cuisine and entertainment are awaiting you across Chennai’s hottest venues
May 1 | Old Pallavaram
A vibrant showcase of Indian heritage is happening at Kalaa Utsavam in the city, featuring an expansive exhibition-cum-sale featuring exquisite handicrafts and regional textiles. From intricate Dhokra art jewellery and organic Kalamkari prints to hand-embroidered tribal works, this bazaar offers a curated collection of home décor and traditional saris, perfect for the discerning collector. Till May 17. 11 am to 9 pm. At Arul Murugan Towers.
May 3 | TTK Road
Looking for a relaxed evening? Popular comedian Saikiran is bringing his observational humour to the stage in his latest solo special, Saikiran Checks In. Known for his viral relatable sketches, he dives into the quirks of everyday life and middle-class upbringing with a wit that will leave you in stitches. INR 799 onwards. 5 pm. At Music Academy.
May 8 | ECR
Indulge in a sensory escape at A Refined Coastal Soirée, an elegant coastal culinary evening set against the backdrop of the Bay of Bengal. This curated event features a selection of artisanal refreshments and gourmet bites, accompanied by soft rhythmic beats for a perfectly chilled-out beachside experience. Till May 10. INR 5,300 onwards. 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.
May 3 | Adyar
Channel your inner Monica or Chandler at The One with Creative Journaling, a themed workshop dedicated to fans of the iconic sitcom. Hosted by artist Manohari, this session invites you to sip coffee and relive your favourite show moments through creative expression on paper. INR 750 . 3 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.
May 2 | Guindy
Step into your spotlight and serve your best look at the Sip & Slay: “I Have Nowhere to Wear This” Party, an exclusive women-only event designed for unapologetic self-expression. Enjoy a vibrant afternoon featuring a thrift sale of pre-loved statement pieces, a chic nail art bar, and professional glam photoshoots to capture your most confident angles. INR 899. 4 pm onwards. At IRL Space.
May 3 | Poes Garden
Ditch the typical weekend buffet for a sophisticated 10-course Bohra Thaal curated by Home Chef Tahera at The Brunch Club. This communal dining experience serves an array of traditional delicacies on a single large platter, including channa bateta, mutton nihari, and yakhni pulao, designed to bring guests together over a sequential feast of authentic flavours. Reservation required. 12.30 pm onwards. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
May 1 | AGS Cinemas
Set against the tense backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, the action thriller Kara follows the journey of Karasamy as he confronts a past he long tried to escape. Starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, this cinematic experience explores a man’s desperate fight to protect his family and the heavy burden of his own choices. In theatres.
May 2 | Injambakkam
Experience a unique fusion of high fashion and thrill at Chennai’s first-ever fashion show in a Theme Park where over 200 models will be walking the ramp. The event showcases cutting-edge style and designer collections in an outdoor setup, promising an evening of fashion, music, lights, and live entertainment. INR 499 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At VGP Wonder World.