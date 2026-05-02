What’s up Chennai: Events between May 1 and May 7

May 3 | TTK Road

Looking for a relaxed evening? Popular comedian Saikiran is bringing his observational humour to the stage in his latest solo special, Saikiran Checks In. Known for his viral relatable sketches, he dives into the quirks of everyday life and middle-class upbringing with a wit that will leave you in stitches. INR 799 onwards. 5 pm. At Music Academy.