What’s up Chennai: Events between May 29 and June 4

If you are wondering how to spend your weekend, then we have got you covered. Check out the various events in the city this week.
May 30 | Park Town
Witness a monumental musical milestone as legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja celebrates his 50-year career with a two-night concert series. Night one features the majestic, full-scale orchestral performance of Valiant Symphony No. 1 straight from London, while night two brings an electrifying evening of his most iconic cinematic hits and timeless classics. INR 600 onwards. On May 30 and 31. 6.30 pm onwards. At Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium.
May 30 | Injambakkam
Catch a refreshing beachfront performance at When Northeast Meets South, a live cultural showcase featuring popular Nagaland creator Tovika Zhimomi. Merging heartwarming storytelling, lighthearted comedy, and acoustic singing, this crossover show explores the humorous perspective of a Northeastern artiste navigating daily life and shared experiences in South India. INR 499++. 6 pm to 8 pm. At The Beach Terrace, VGP Heritage Resort.
May 30 | Royapettah
Refresh your seasonal wardrobe at The Summer Edit by Popsicle, a curated trunk show celebrating local design. The bright lifestyle bazaar brings together a premium collective of home-grown fashion, conscious beauty, artisanal food, and home décor labels under one roof. 10 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
May 30 | Alwarpet
Join indie singer-songwriter Amirt Narayan for an intimate, acoustic performance titled Love in all its Forms. This cosy one-hour musical journey features a collection of moving original songs, exploring the universal, bittersweet, and joyful complexities of romantic and personal connections. INR 199 onwards. From 4 pm. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
May 30 | Nandanam
The second edition of Slice of Tennis, an energetic, all-ages sporting session is awaiting you this week. Hosted by Messy Hands, this interactive racquet workshop caters to everyone from absolute beginners picking up a tennis racquet for the first time to seasoned recreational players looking to refine their groundstrokes. Registration required. 7 am to 9 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm. At Metro Park.
May 29 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the king of fruits in all its luscious glory at Mango Mania, a specially curated summer showcase across the premier dining venues. Savour artisanal desserts like the Mango pull me up cake and Mango saffron cheesecake, or beat the heat with a cooling selection of handcrafted beverages like the Aam panna fizz. Till June 15. 11 am to 11 pm. At La Patisserie and Anise, Taj Coromandel.
May 29 | PVR
The global indie horror sensation Obsession lands on local screens to serve a chilling supernatural warning. Directed by Curry Barker, this gripping psychological thriller follows a hopeless romantic who shatters a mystical “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, only to find his deepest desires spiralling into a dark and deadly nightmare. In theatres.
May 30 | ECR
Gather your football squad and head down to The Spotted Deer to witness Europe’s ultimate football showdown live on the big screen. The energetic sports hub is creating a stadium-like atmosphere for the UEFA Champions League Final screening, keeping the crowd fueled with a line-up of exciting match-night food and beverage offers. Free entry. 9.30 pm onwards. At The Spotted Deer, The Palomar by Crossway.