What’s up Chennai: Events between May 29 and June 4

May 30 | Nandanam

The second edition of Slice of Tennis, an energetic, all-ages sporting session is awaiting you this week. Hosted by Messy Hands, this interactive racquet workshop caters to everyone from absolute beginners picking up a tennis racquet for the first time to seasoned recreational players looking to refine their groundstrokes. Registration required. 7 am to 9 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm. At Metro Park.