Deepika Arun is rewriting what a live performance can be with ‘Thiruppam’

The scariest part of any story was never the monster. It was the door you chose to open. There's a heavy dread that comes with choosing, what if you make a wrong decision? Most stories let you off easy in that regard. They do the choosing for you. Thiruppam doesn't let you off easy.

You won’t just watch this story unfold, you’ll steer it

Created and performed by Deepika Arun, one of the most recognisable voices in Tamil audio storytelling, Thiruppam is a live immersive audio drama where the audience votes at every turning point and the story obeys the majority. Remember 12B? That beautiful film built entirely on a missed bus. Remember the old Goosebumps choose-your-own-adventure books you'd read under a blanket, sneaking peeks at both pages before committing? Now imagine that experience is live, shared, and the person sitting next to you may have voted the complete opposite of you.

"Thiruppam is really about choices," Deepika says. "Sometimes things move because of the people around us, not because of what we personally want."

There are three major voting moments across the experience, each one branching the story into a different direction. The result is eight possible climaxes, each emotionally complete, each earning its own ending.