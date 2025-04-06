Artist Bhuwal Prasad uses bold lines to create contemporary tribal art

Delhi

If you happen to see a canvas by Bhuwal Prasad, what would immediately reflect are bold lines created to give the abstract effect and yet complete on its own by drawing from the tribal Indian art and fusing it with contemporary art and modern dynamism which allows the viewer to interpret it as they wish. Bhuwal Prasad is currently hosting his solo exhibition ‘Whimsical Lines: Urban refrain through tribal abstraction’ at Gallerie Nvya in New Delhi. The Exhibition will take place till April 9 at Bikaner House, Center for Contemporary Art and will continue from May 24 – June 28 at Gallerie Nvya, square One Designer Arcade, Saket.

What makes artist Bhuwal Prasad’s works reflect modernity and tradition on the same canvas?

What makes this Azamgarh- born artist’s works stand out is the breaking away of conventional methods and practices and yet retaining the flavours of tribal art. It is a celebration of the fusion of tradition and modern experimentation which brings together Indian art and contemporary abstraction.  But this innovative style came up with the artist’s deep connection with the rural and cultural origins. He draws inspiration from vernacular art forms – be it Warli, Gond, Khovar- Sohrai, or the tribal art of Hazaribagh – which forms his initial playground to experiment further. A look at his artworks and simple  and bold lines, geometric shapes and strokes are recorded at the first go. Coupled with vibrant colours and fluidity in his strokes, these abstract canvases also form complete works of their own, which are alive with a certain youthful playfulness.

He uses materials like corrugated cardboard, automotive paint, jute, fiberglass, which seem to add texture and dept to his works. These not only make the artworks interactive but also engage the viewer with the nature of the materials. The choice of colours also directly reflect the mood of the work. For instance, there are works with dark green background, with red, yellow and blue accents, where the motifs are directly drawn from nature, human figures, or everyday still life. His choice of painting white lines on darker backgrounds further blurs the line between modernism and tradition.

What: Whimsical Lines: Urban refrain through tribal abstraction

Where: Bikaner House, Center for Contemporary Art (First floor) | Galleria Nvya, Square One Designer Arcade, Saket

Duration: till 9th April, 2025 | 24th May-28th June 2025

