Artist Bhuwal Prasad uses bold lines to create contemporary tribal art

What makes this Azamgarh- born artist’s works stand out is the breaking away of conventional methods and practices and yet retaining the flavours of tribal art. It is a celebration of the fusion of tradition and modern experimentation which brings together Indian art and contemporary abstraction. But this innovative style came up with the artist’s deep connection with the rural and cultural origins. He draws inspiration from vernacular art forms – be it Warli, Gond, Khovar- Sohrai, or the tribal art of Hazaribagh – which forms his initial playground to experiment further. A look at his artworks and simple and bold lines, geometric shapes and strokes are recorded at the first go. Coupled with vibrant colours and fluidity in his strokes, these abstract canvases also form complete works of their own, which are alive with a certain youthful playfulness.