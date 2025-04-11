Celebrate Baisakhi with music and seasonal cuisine at this property in Delhi

Elina Vara, a farm-to-fork restaurant nestled in the greenery of Chattarpur Farms, marks Baisakhi with an intimate evening of music and seasonal cuisine. Set against a vibrant yellow-themed backdrop inspired by the harvest festival, Baisakhi Baithak brings together slow food and soulful performance in a relaxed outdoor setting.

The event will feature a live musical performance by singer and senior journalist Abhilasha Ojha, known for her poetic style and evocative stage presence. Guests can enjoy a specially curated menu inspired by the flavours of spring and rooted in local produce.

Entry is free; table for two: ₹2500. 5 pm to 7 pm. On 12 April 2025, at Elina Vara, Chattarpur Farms, New Delhi.