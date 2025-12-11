India’s artisans take centre stage at Haath Ka Bana's Handicraft & Heritage Week

Haath Ka Bana is a social enterprise that promotes traditional folk art and crafts of India which are fading with time, brings artisans into the spotlight at this year’s Handicrafts & Heritage Week, an art festival celebrating India’s everlasting handmade traditions through demonstrations, workshops, and immersive interactions with master craftspersons.

Staying rooted in India's handicrafts is Haath Ka Bana's ethos

Staying rooted in the ethos of Haath Ka Bana, the festival honours handmade heritage as a living, breathing expression of India’s cultural memory. The week-long celebration creates a space where craft is experienced not merely as an object but as the outcome of years of dedication, skill, and intergenerational knowledge carried by artisans. At its heart, the event reinforces that true heritage is preserved only when the makers themselves remain central to the narrative.

Visitors will witness live demonstrations led by master artists who uphold rare and fading traditions. This year, the spotlight shines on three nationally recognised artisans whose work represents distinct storytelling legacies across India. Here are notable artist who will be present.