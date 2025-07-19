Head to this New Delhi Jazz club to catch Sanjeeta Bhattacharya live tonight

Delhi’s lively music scene is preparing for an electric new addition with the debut of Future Retro Society, a dynamite musical event hosted by The Piano Man and spearheaded by the renowned Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. This special show will see audiences transported across the golden age years of jazz, soul, disco and rock ‘n’ roll, effortlessly merging classic glamour and most definitively modern edge.

Future Retro Society: A journey through time-travelling music festival arrives in Delhi

Conceived by the skillful Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Aman Sagar, Future Retro Society is not a concert — it’s an auditory trip down the ages. From the raucous tunes of the roaring twenties to the iconic Bollywood retro sounds, the performance brings a new and old-world reinterpretation of hit songs. Look forward to a futuristic overlay of themes and an unadulterated modern-day soundscape, all without sacrificing the integrity of those long-forgotten times.

What makes this performance literally not to be missed is its incredible lineup of independent artists. At the forefront is Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, an indie sweetheart and international festival favourite whose malleable voice glides through various genres and eras with ease. She is accompanied by dynamic singer Aaliyah Qureishi, whose performance on stage balances perfectly harmony and movement. Visionary Aman Sagar, who came up with the idea, will compose rich soundscapes on guitar. The rhythmic foundation is anchored by bassist Danik Ghosh, who is renowned for his organic groove, and unstoppable energy courtesy of Dan Thomas on drums. Completing the supergroup lineup is Zion Mathew on keys, tapping into old-school soul, jazz and funk with inescapable pizzazz.

Whether you are a fan of Ella Fitzgerald, a listener of RD Burman or even of Daft Punk, Future Retro Society at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, will be an evening you will never forget.

Tickets available online. July 19, 9 pm onwards. At Eldeco Centre, New Delhi.