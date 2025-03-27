Celebrate ragas and rhythms in New Delhi with Bhilwara Sur Sangam

Bhilwara Sur Sangam returns to Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi on April 2 and 3, 2025, celebrating its 12th edition as a distinguished platform for Indian classical music. The event, presented by LNJ Bhilwara Group, has become an annual gathering that brings together legendary musicians and audiences who share a deep appreciation for India’s rich musical traditions.

The festival offers an immersive experience in Indian classical music, featuring an exceptional line-up of performers who exemplify the depth and diversity of this art form. The first evening will begin with a Sitar recital by Shri Purbayan Chatterjee, known for his masterful technique and innovative approach to classical music. Following this, audiences will witness a vocal performance by the illustrious Pt. Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra, whose melodic expressions carry the weight of generations of musical heritage. The second day will continue this journey with a Sarod recital by Pt. Prattyush Banerjee, offering a compelling blend of tradition and improvisation. The festival will conclude with the resonant and expressive voice of Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar, an artist whose deep understanding of ragas has made him one of the most respected figures in Hindustani classical music.

Over the years, Bhilwara Sur Sangam has cemented its place as a vital initiative dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Indian classical music. The festival not only brings celebrated maestros to the stage but also nurtures an environment where the essence of classical music is shared and appreciated across generations. With its continued commitment to excellence, the festival serves as a reminder of the timeless beauty and evolving nature of India's musical heritage.