As the season of the new harvest is here, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli is hosting a traditional fare at Feast.

Offering an array of mouth-watering dishes, the spread includes pineapple rasam, masala lamb polpette, Punjabi Khadi, Chicken Chettinad, pistachio-crusted lamb leg and Aubergine rotolo, among others. There are also live stations serving juicy BBQs, steaming hot parathas, dosas, and delicious pizzas. The dessert section offers moong dal halwa, mawa barfi, til gur barfi, ariselu and pootharekulu.

Venue: Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli

Time: 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Date: Sunday, 12th January 2020

Price: INR 1850/- AI