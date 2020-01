Cinema lovers, listen up! Don’t miss this Signature MasterClass with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The evening will feature the actress talking about her journey in the industry, initial challenges she faced and the art of storytelling. Bengaluru-based band Best Kept Secret will also perform at the event.

Tickets: INR 800.

January 24, 6.30 pm onwards.

Details: 4949-1234.