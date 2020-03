If electronic dance music features high on your playlist, you might not want to miss the Road To Ultra music fiesta which takes place this weekend. It featuring big names from world music — KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Vini Vici and Alesso. One can also expect exciting stage designs high-octane sets.

From 2 pm. Rs 500 onwards. Details: 6739-4124. On March 7.