Hola Hyderabad: The week and all that jazz!

We are back again with all the action that’s been happening in and around Hyderabad. First up, let’s introduce the Grand Launch of The Vogue Naari and Moha India. They recently opened their doors at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and the event was graced by actor Rohit Behal and IPS officer, Dr Tarun Joshi. Next, we have designer and owner of Vogue Naari, Saloni Jain who aims to follow PM Modi’s concept of Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. Sushila Bokadia, Likhita Reddy, Pushpak Jain and others were spotted checking out the fabulous collection.

We also have another event: Live The Good Life With Signature Green Vibes — A Festival with Nature. This was a one-day extravaganza held within the calm and hustle of Boulder Hills Golf Club. This festival encouraged and brought to the fore the most authentic expressions from the world of celebrating great music, local community food and small green acts to give back to nature. Chef Kavita, known for championing the cause of farm-to-table food brought alive an experience, inspired by locally available ingredients. Multi-talented artiste, Amit Trivedi was the star of the event, stealing the audience’s hearts with his superhit numbers like Iktara and Namo Namo. It was a magical evening in the lush green open-to-air space, cosy light set up, minimal food stalls and an energetic audience.

Lastly, it’s Clinica Fai – Face to Face panel discussion about shaping the future of the oculoplastics and aesthetics industry in India together in the right place. The panellists, Dr Shubhra Goel, Dr Hari Kiran Chekuri, Dr Ravali Yalamanchili and Tollywood actress, Renu Desai along with moderator Priya Rajiv enlightened the audience about the newest procedures available for skin, hair and body treatments. It was an interactive session aimed at overcoming the stigma of cosmetic treatments in India and was followed by a delectable spread of food, drinks and desserts. It was held at Naomi Patisserie and was managed by Hashtag Events. Manjula Narsa, Rajveer Kaur, and Shiwangi Vijaywargia are a few names amongst others who were seen at the event.

That’s all for this time! See you all soon on the other side with even more interesting updates from around the city.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.



(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)