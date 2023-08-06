Food review: Gel with gelato as award-winning Italian brand Amore comes to Hyderabad

When it comes to experiencing passion, pleasure and indulgence, there’s no one who does it quite like the Italians. If one has to combine all the above sensorial experiences into a sweet treat, then the Italian frozen dessert, gelato, stands out. This distinct type of ice cream has recently made many hearts flutter over its richer, denser and more pronounced flavours compared to its counterpart ice cream. Bringing Italian love into Indian homes, the renowned gelato brand, Amore, has now graced the city of Hyderabad. We had the privilege of pampering our taste buds with its gourmet and vegan gelatos.

Blueberry gelato by Amore

Our eyes were first drawn to the irresistible Belgian Triple Chocolate flavour, its velvety richness mingling with crushed Snickers and Oreo pieces for a sumptuous experience. Further, our chocolate cravings landed us in a tub of Madagascar Dark Chocolate Gelato. A guilt-free blend made from tempered bitter dark chocolate gelato, it embodied the essence of pure chocolate in every spoonful. Slather it on waffles for an otherworldly experience!

Sweet indulgence

Next, we drenched into a fruity bliss with the Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Sorbetto that delighted us with its zesty punch. Handpicked, sun-kissed strawberries from the Western region were crushed to create a tangy-sweet pulp that tantalised our taste buds. As our fruity journey continued, we relished the Blueberry Cheesecake Gelato. A spoonful of the handcrafted blueberry compote blended with luscious cream cheese filled with buttered cake crust crumbles left us yearning for more.

Sweet indulgence

On a caffeinated finale, we savoured the Coffee Fudge Brownie gelato. An exquisite amalgamation of gooey almond brownie chunks, harmoniously blended with coffee gelato and adorned by a swirl of decadent chocolate fudge, left us on a happy note. We wanted to try its other unique flavours like Banoffee Crunch and Vanilla Cinnamon Caramel but had already felt wholesome having scooped up a fair share of joy.

Mahabaleshwar Strawberry flavour

Rs. 100 upwards. Available online.

