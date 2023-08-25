Hyderabad on cloud nine

Trust you guys are doing great, the weather in Hyderabad is showing up in full glory. Cloudy skies, some scattered drizzles here and there, and breezy evenings make it just perfect for all kinds of events and gatherings. One such beautiful evening was hosted by Faridah Lakhani, an educationist, for her girls at Falaknuma. It was a splendid hi-tea setup at the majestic property and all the ladies turned up in white to celebrate Faridah’s birthday. It was a rather intimate bash at the balcony with some refreshing mocktails and mouth-watering food.

The Paan Sandwich, Chicken Puff and Dahi Vada seemed to gather a lot of fans. An evening of qawwalis added to the charm of the event which was followed by cake cutting and a palace tour. City’s well-known influencer Aria Krishnamurti hosted an exciting event with Ozel & Diai. Diai, known for its diamonds and modern styles, collaborated with Ozel, which is a local Hyderabadi brand, known for its bags and absolutely fashionable designs, and created a bag collection together. Bringing both brands together under one roof, for the first time. Namrata Sadhvani, Deepika Kewalramanai, Nikshita Rao and a few other known faces from the influencer community were seen catching up at the event.

New Club Launch alert! Who wouldn’t like to explore new places? Hyderabad is one city that never disappoints. Luft Bar & Kitchen recently opened their door at Jubilee Hills and all the party animals were seen letting their hair loose last weekend. The interiors designed by well-known architect Srikanth Reddy elevated the look of this place which serves global cuisine. Mixologist Chapay Anand was seen churning out some exciting cocktails like Yazu and Jamuni Martini, Golden Luft and Affair with Western Ghats. Owners Samir and Rachana Damani seemed to be quite ecstatic about the launch as the guests were seen going ga-ga about the place and food. Ananya Simlai, Bani Singh and Manju Agarwal are a few names among the other invitees.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)