Writer's Room Cafe makes more room for art

With the end of summer and the beginning of winter, it’s easy for life to once again seem mundanely routine. One thing that always seems to be in flux, however, is the landscape of Film Nagar. Whether it’s shops opening or apartment complexes going up, it feels like something’s different every time one takes a stroll down the street.

The first afternoon we went to Writer’s Room Café, 40 people buzzed about the corner outside, waiting eagerly for their brunch. The eatery is divided into two parts: pop-art wall paintings and a barista section, where a fixed four-course menu with your favoured Filter Coffee is sufficed gracefully. The cafeteria’s first seating is at 9 am. We loved the Filter Coffee as we detected hints of almonds or walnuts, along with subtle spicy notes — cinnamon and cloves.

We looked at how the place incorporated art displays and bookshelves which added depth and character to it, making it feel like more than just a place to grab a coffee. The Chicken Mexican Soup as well as the Cream of Mushroom made us feel warm and cosy. It was the kind of meal that pulled us together and created comfort and contentment.

Served hot and topped with chopped cilantro, avocado slices, shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and tortilla strips, it made more room for newer flavours. Coming to the starters, we tried the crispy Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Seekh Kebab and Chicken Club Sandwich. Needless to say, the combination of tomato sauce and gooey melted cheese complemented the chicken.

The kebabs had something more to them than just an aromatic blend of cumin, coriander, garam masala, and chilli. The sandwich enclosed toasted bread filled with grilled-roasted chicken, crispy savoury, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. We thought it was assembled in a multilayered fashion, with toothpicks holding the sandwich halves together. We ended our session with Pineapple Pastry and Blueberry Cheesecake for a fruit-infused delightful getaway.

`700 for two. At Film Nagar. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita