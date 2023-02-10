Hola Hyderabad: Meet and greet 

Beginning the week, we headed for the launch of playwright and actor Noor Baig’s debut book, A-Quaint-Essences. A collection of 10 contemporary short stories about unique connections experienced in one’s life over years or over instants, the launch witnessed a packed audience at the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF).

Next up, Choice Foundation’s 3rd Golf Fundraiser event took place at the Hyderabad Golf Club. A not-for-profit organisation, Choice Foundation provides quality emergency amenities, intensive paediatrics and comprehensive healthcare for underprivileged children. US-based social work service, Children and Parent Resource Group (CPR) aided the welfare programme through funding and outreach initiatives. Guests of honour included former cricketer Kapil Dev and head of MassMutual India, Ravi Tangirala. We also spotted Indian film actor, Ghanta Naveen Babu, aka Nani, and director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Everyone who addressed the gathering also spoke about the importance of organisations like CPR which ensures the progress of society and the upliftment of underprivileged classes. While Ravi spoke to the crowd online, the event was also an opportunity for the golfing community of Hyderabad to play alongside sporting legend Kapil at the fundraiser-hosted tournament.

Moving on, socialites Namrata Sadhvani and Priyanka Mallik helmed the second Hyderabad Women Bloggers and Influencers Meet at Indie Republic Restaurant in Gachibowli, seeking to bring together all women from diverse fields. The meeting covered subjects like parenting, lifestyle, fashion, travel and food. It also emphasised the importance of social media not just for building connections but also for helping businesses and brands gain traction on social media and off it. It was a fun afternoon with conversations, games, an interesting art activity and delectables!

That’s all for now! Catch you all soon with some more happening events around town.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)