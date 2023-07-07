Monsoon and self-love

The weather finally looks pleasant and breezy evenings call for a lot of events, so let’s get started with world renowned cosmetic brand Estee Lauder that launched their new collection of lipsticks — Emerald Lipsticks. The event, hosted by Dr Sofiya Sujad at Nykaa Luxe Store, saw a lot of beauty influencers and enthusiasts checking out the collection.

From makeup, we move on to salon. The Artbeat Salon, founded by a team of seasoned professionals like Sachin Dakoji, Tanuja Rajapathruni, Dr Kranthi Dayal and Pradeep B Reddy hosted a first-of-its-kind hair and beauty showcase with a curation of editorial and runway looks that spotlighted artistry in collaboration with renowned designer Gazal Gupta. While style icon Malaika Arora walked the ramp as the showstopper, the crème de la crème of Hyderabad was seen attending the event.

Ewoke, a sustainable fashion bra d working to provide eco-friendly alternatives to fast fashion clothing for men and women hosted a sundowner to mark the launch of their new store in Jubilee Hills. Well-known names from the fashion industry of Hyderabad — Deepthi Alapti, Preetham Jukalkar, Priya Rajeev, and Rajyalakshmi Gubba, among others — were spotted checking out the fare of gourmet food and wine. A small lineup of their new festive collection was showcased to emphasise an eco-conscious style statement.

Inspire Beyond Motherhood, an award that celebrates moms who didn’t let motherhood stop them from achieving their dreams — held their Hyderabad launch event at Hummus House. It was co-hosted by Prerna Sinha, Moushumi Pal, Namrata Sadhvani and Rohini Natti. The event was attended by powerful moms of the city who have made their mark in different fields — RJ Shezzi, Gulnar Virk, Aditi Talwar, Sridevi Jasti, Vijaya Tupurani, Sucheta Pal and others.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha