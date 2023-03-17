Hola Hyderabad: Oh Womania!

It was International Women's Day on the 8th of March and we had quite a few events to celebrate it. Spero Patisserie celebrated Women supporting Women. Le Cordon Bleu chef and owner, Priya Bhoopal invited guest speaker Maria Goretti, former MTV VJ, and author of From My Kitchen to Yours, for a tête-a-tête about her personal journey of supporting women. The celebration also included opportunities for connecting with other women in attendance over Sperō’s delectable high tea and to taste Maria’s delicious delights from her award-winning book.

Next up, members of Women Business Cult spent an afternoon of sisterhood and sales hacks as part of their annual meetup at Le Fresca Cafe in Banjara Hills last Saturday. Founding members Anika Khara and Deepika Maheshwari addressed the agenda for the year at the business entity's annual trip to Goa in March. Members Radhika, Ruchi, Dr Neelima, Nehar, Seema, Hyma and others joined in.

To celebrate the Spirit of Womanhood, Artistry hosted a small get-together for the womenfolk of Hyderabad curated by Shazia Bakal Shariff. It was a panel talk and the audience seemed to have learnt quite a bit from the panellists DCP Shilpavalli Garu, and MLA Rajita wherein I had the opportunity to be the moderator. They were seen exchanging thoughts and opinions about the gender pay gap and the work environment for women.

Art by Sia, a brand specialising in certified fine jewels launched their jewellery store and also celebrated women's day by hosting influencers of the city. The event commenced with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony by actor Lavanya Tripathi and saw the presence of eminent personalities such as Ajuli Tulsyan, Shiwangi Vijaywargiya, Shweta Malpani, Polami Sen, Sarpreet, Hannah, and numerous other prominent influencers, socialites, and celebrities from all corners of the city.

Ishika Reddy, daughter of Kavitha and Anil Reddy gave an outstanding performance at her Rangapravesam. The auditorium was lit up with a magnificent set and breathtaking performances by Ishika. She performed on songs like Jaya Jaya Durge, Muddugare Yashoda, and Aaj Aaye Shyam Mohan. However, the most lauded performance was for her dance on Ardha Nareeswara. It was followed by a scrumptious five-course dinner.

The Antora Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser 2023 with Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy was held at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, attracting several acclaimed actors, bureaucrats, political leaders, and socialites. National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party D K Aruna attended the event as the Chief Guest. The star power included Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Regina Cassandra, Faria Abdullah, Sandhya Raju, Shivani Rajshekar, Shivatmika Rajshekhar, Chandini Chowdary, Manasa Varnasi, Daksha Nagarkar, Akshara Gowda, among others. The event was a huge success, raising funds and awareness for Teach for Change Trust, which is dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.

(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)