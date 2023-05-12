Theatre, therapy & zumba

Let’s get started this time with the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s acclaimed play Alone, presented atThe Park Hotel by Mahavir Group and Darpan to a full-house and resounding ovation. Produced by Begum Razia Baig, the play is based on Noor Baig’s short stories, who also played the protagonist Asha on stage. Later, a high tea saw some well-known personalities in attendance.

The expressive Art Therapy with author Gunjan Adya who launched India’s first wellness journal, Tula Journey, was held at Spero, as a part of her multi-city book tour. She conducted a communal-style art workshop for immersive meditation aided by music followed by journaling and art therapy. After the session, the guests relished Spero’s mouth-watering delectables.

We also have Bangalore-based designer, Mayank Modi who recently launched his store. Asmi by Mayank Modi is a brand known for its clean cuts and breathing fabrics. The store is located at Banjara Hills and was hosted by parenting blogger Namrata Sadhvani in partnership with Msocial. Fashion and lifestyle bloggers like Bhavya Natasha, Rohini Tikki and Sneha Polapragada were seen checking out their collections.

Hyderabadi mothers were seen making the most of summers at Novotel by hitting the pool for an energising Aqua Zumba session. Mom bloggers from the city seemed to be having a fun time with Zumba expert Tina Raghuveer who led this session. They danced to Bollywood songs, live dhol and upbeat English music. The session was followed by a special Eid brunch.

Bringing the old money aesthetic back into fashion, Hyderabad witnessed the launch of the Flagship store of Beverly Hills Polo Club at Banjara Hills. The guests were seen checking out the latest range of champagne and cocktails.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.



(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)