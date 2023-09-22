Hola Hyderabad: Living it up

Trust you all are doing great, as always! The most talked about party for this month was Jitender Gupta’s 50th birthday. It was held at a convention centre in the outskirts of the city and all the elites of the city were spotted in high spirits. Geet Gupta, wife of Jitender welcomed everyone with a beautiful dance performance. The décor was top notch and the guests were seen relishing global cuisine. Ananya Simlai, Menaka Agarwal and Manish Malpani were a few attendees amongst the long list of invitees.

Jauhari Gold and Diamonds held an influencers’ meet at their recent Bangle Mela which offered great deals on real jewellery. The founders Mirza Akbar Baig, Mirza Azam Baig and Mirza Aslam Baig seemed to be quite ecstatic with the response. Many influencers and customers were seen checking out the collection with some amazing deals like zero-making charges exchange of old jewellery and so on. Organiser Kashif Khan looked thrilled to welcome his list of invitees. With the festive season just around the corner, the visitors couldn’t get enough of the antique collection. In other news, Novotel Convention Centre recently launched a new gastronomic haven, HYBA (Hyderabad brings Arabia). This Pan-Arabicinspired restaurant offers rich flavours and tastes inspired by Arabia, bringing along the essence of Middle Eastern Culinary Heritage. The menu is a delightful exploration of Mediterranean flavours, featuring enticing dishes including, Jujeh Kebab, Lamb Tagine, Ruz Bukhari, Kunafa and more. They also offered a beautiful range of signature infusions by their mixologists.

Kama Ayurveda recently hosted a wellness session for skin health which included a guided detoxifying massage and other therapies to cleanse the skin and bring out the youthful glow. It began with a relaxing aroma therapy and also included the usage of some massage techniques, devices and essential oils. The participants looked rather relaxed and rejuvenated after the session which was conducted by expert Ainsley Mayben. Influencers, makeup enthusiasts and lifestyle bloggers were seen catching up with each other over some refreshments after the session.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.