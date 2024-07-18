Sparkle & style: Of new launches, events and much more

Hola Hyderabad! The week kicked off with an informative session at Shynex, the newly launched aesthetic clinic. Socialites, bloggers, and skincare specialists gathered for the Get to Know Your Skin Better event, curated by Barefoot. Guests were enlightened by dermatologist Dr Moulika Vangala and seasoned professionals Sandhya Reddy and Shreekanth, who shared valuable insights. The event concluded with attendees enjoying refreshments and coffee together, fostering engaging conversations and connections.

Next up, Starla Jewels founded by Rekha Somavarapu organised an exclusive preview of their latest exquisite designs at their newly opened store in Jubilee Hills. The store promises some exquisite collections of gold and lab grown diamonds. The exclusive showcasing had some prominent invitees including many socialites, business owners, top influencers and entrepreneurs.

Last but not least, Sobe’ Décor, a distinguished name in luxury tableware and home décor designed by Abhinav Bachu, celebrated the first anniversary of their city outlet. In collaboration with Schuller, the event featured a live music evening attended by award-winning architects and elite customers, along with founders Nivedita Jagadeesh and Malvika Nishant. The event was hosted by Aanchal Bansal.That was definitely an eventful week! Hope to see you guys on the other side with more such news!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.