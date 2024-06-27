Of gatherings, celebrations and fun

As we eagerly anticipate monsoon, let’s also turn our attention to the vibrant events gracing our city! First on the list is an enchanting influencer meet-up at Forefathers, hosted by Ankita Jain & Half a Bawa Hospitality. This grand 14,000 sq. ft. sanctuary in Jubilee Hills became the meeting ground for renowned influencers from the community, who gathered to indulge in an exclusive tasting of the latest culinary delights on the menu. Meenakshi Pamnani, Namrata Sadhvani, and Deepika Kewalramani were among the notable attendees at this delightful gathering, which unfolded as the perfect afternoon for a community rendezvous. The lush greenery and exotic dishes such as Tuna pani puri, Desi keema risotto, and Gulab nut had the influencers raving about the new menu.

Next, we have the pre-birthday celebrations of Sushmita Lahoti Totla, the owner of Kamal Watches & Co., who has set a new standard for pre-birthday festivities as she approaches her 40th milestone! With some time still left until her actual birthday, Sushmita has been joyously celebrating with friends and family nearly every day. Now, that’s how you usher in the fabulous 40s! The party was a picturesque sundowner event, featuring an exquisite range of delicacies such as sushi, mini pizzas, and a variety of cocktails. Adding a unique and creative flair to the evening was the ‘make your own lipstick’ bar by Karibo, a highlight for many of the ladies in attendance. The presence of one of India’s top illusionists, Anshul, captivated everyone with his incredible tricks, making the evening exceptionally entertaining. The event was further enlivened by a photo booth, lively dance sessions, and delectable food, all contributing to an absolutely delightful atmosphere.

In other news, True Religion, the iconic American denim brand, celebrated the grand opening of its new store at Inorbit Mall. The event, hosted by celebrity stylist and brand consultant Tanusha Bajaj, drew an illustrious crowd of key influencers, socialites, and notable personalities from the city. Guests were seen enjoying an evening of fashion and festivities. The event also featured a variety of delectable food options and an engaging Denim DIY station, allowing attendees to personalise their denim pieces, adding a unique and creative twist to their wardrobes. That’s all for this time, hope to catch up soon with more events from the city!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.