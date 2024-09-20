Hyderabad celebrates coffee, cuisine, and culture in style

Coffee lovers rejoiced as No Strings Hyderabad launched the Indian Coffee Festival at Jubilee Hills Convention Center. The three-day event, graced by Sunalini Menon, Asia’s first lady of coffee, featured live music and family-friendly activities. The attendees enjoyed a vibrant celebration of coffee culture featuring coffee tastings, latte art sessions, expert talks, barista displays, and more.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport, marked its 16th anniversary recently. This milestone represents the hotel’s steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding service and creating memorable experiences for the guests.

Hyderabad’s créme de la créme gathered at TapasMe, a vibrant culinary destination known for its innovative EuroAsian tapas menu. The restaurant and cocktail bar offers a fusion of rich flavours from Europe and Asia, delivering a truly unforgettable dining experience. Complementing the menu is a unique selection of wines curated by seasoned sommeliers from across the globe. Adding to the ambience, a captivating mix of electronic beats and traditional melodies created a multicultural musical journey, blending Eastern and Western influences seamlessly.

