Cheers to the new year

Heres wishing you all a very happy 2024! Hope everyone had a fantastic New Year’s Eve celebration. I can’t wait to share all that’s been happening in our city!

Sheraton Hyderabad hosted a grand gourmet revelry, capturing the festive spirit at Feast, the hotel’s all-day diner. Guests were invited to savour the essence of Christmas with family and friends, surrounded by the warmth of holiday cheer. It was a specially curated menu which included an array of traditional Yuletide delicacies, international favourites, and wholesome desserts. Entrepreneurs Arun Chetan, Roshan Khundmeri and Umang Daga were spotted relishing the food.

Social, India’s beloved neighbourhood café also opened its first outlet in Hyderabad. Standing at the confluence of a café and a bar, it has managed to carve its space in the sociocultural fabric of the country. Boasting a capacity of 2,500 pax, the brand presented an enticing food fare that brought together its national bestsellers with myriad special dishes unique to the City of Pearls.

Radeesh Kumar Shetty, founder, designer and core force behind all things beautiful at The Purple Turtles, paid his tribute to the allprevailing divine significance of traditional oil lamps at Deepotsav. What began as a personal assortment of rare souvenirs, each with a history and heritage of its own, subsequently developed into a riveting connoisseur collection. These beauteous artefacts have hitherto acquired places of pride in his family home and at his residence. They made an awe-inspiring debut at the event for the patrons of The Purple Turtles.

From the dhokra lamps of Orissa to the kuthu vilakku of Kerala, the deepa (a lamp) in all its glorious forms, imbibes the innate symbolism of traditions and rituals as old as time. The Tanjore lamps and classical deepas of Mysore, all speak of cultural nuances and great ritualistic importance. Author Indu Chinta, and guests Preethi Reddy, Gaurav Rai and others were spotted striking conversations with owner of the brand, Radeesh Kumar.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.