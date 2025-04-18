Catch these events in Hyderabad for an unforgettable week

April 18 | Punjagutta
Inspired by history, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, brings to life the extraordinary journey of a bold and brilliant barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who dared to challenge the British Empire. Set against the backdrop of colonial India, this gripping courtroom drama unveils his relentless pursuit of justice following the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey.
In Theatres. Details: Online.
April 18 - 20 | Kothaguda
Jewellery has long stood as an eternal symbol of wealth, beauty, and cultural significance in Indian music, art, and cinema. Hi Life Jewels brings this legacy to life by curating a luxurious showcase of leading jewellery brands under one roof in Hyderabad. From timeless heirlooms to contemporary treasures, it’s a celebration of adornment for every occasion.
At Novotel HICC. Details: 040 6682 4422.
April 18 - 20 | Khavadiguda
Celebrating the opulence and depth of Bengal’s culinary heritage, the Murshidabadi Food Festival promises an unforgettable journey through the rich, aromatic flavours of Murshidabadi cuisine. Look forward to experiencing the royal dishes, traditional spices, and indulgent delicacies that define this exquisite culinary tradition.
6.30 am to 11.30 pm. At Bidri, Marriott. Details: 040 6652 2577.
April 19 | Lakdikapul
Ravi Gupta returns to the stage with his stand-up special Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, bringing his trademark humour and small-town charm to Hyderabad. With witty takes on everyday struggles, overthinking, and awkward moments, the show promises big laughs and relatable chaos. His effortless storytelling makes it a must-watch for fans of observational, feel-good comedy.
Tickets at INR 499. 4 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
Details: 091001 99977.
April 19 | Gachibowli
After the success of Out of Tune, Rohit Swain is bringing his comedy special UP Se Hun to Hyderabad, and it promises an evening packed with sharp wit, desi humour, and non-stop laughter. Known for his hilarious takes on everyday life and relatable anecdotes, Rohit’s show is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and share a good laugh, ideal for a fun night out with friends or family.
Tickets at INR 499. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Details: 093912 79166.
April 18 | Gachibowli
Alan Walker is all set to perform his signature sound in town with an electrifying tour that promises pulsing beats, immersive visuals, and a high-energy crowd. Known for hits like Faded and Alone, the masked DJ-producer is all set to deliver an unforgettable night filled with rhythm, emotion, and a dose of his unmistakable sonic magic.
Tickets at INR 1,000. 4 pm onwards. At Boulder Hills.
Details: 8169365811.
April 19 | Kondapur
Playback singer Sri Krishna is bringing his vibrant energy to town for a live performance that fans won’t want to miss. With hits like Kurchi Madapetti and Toofan to his credit, he has emerged as a standout voice in Telugu cinema. His set is expected to be a high-octane mix of melody, rhythm, and pure crowd-pulling charisma.
Tickets at INR 499. 8 pm. At The Hub.
Details: 094845 35353
April 20 | Bandlaguda
Hyderabad is celebrating new beginnings with Borsho Boron, a vibrant musical celebration featuring an exciting lineup of performers. The event brings together musicians Milon Hiro, Biswajit Das, Sudip Roy, Jhilik Modak, and Shyam Khepa, each bringing their unique voice to the stage. Expect an evening rich in culture, rhythm, and festive cheer.
Tickets at INR 1,000. 6 pm. At N K Banquet Halls.