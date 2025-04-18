Catch these events in Hyderabad for an unforgettable week

April 18 - 20 | Khavadiguda

Celebrating the opulence and depth of Bengal’s culinary heritage, the Murshidabadi Food Festival promises an unforgettable journey through the rich, aromatic flavours of Murshidabadi cuisine. Look forward to experiencing the royal dishes, traditional spices, and indulgent delicacies that define this exquisite culinary tradition.

6.30 am to 11.30 pm. At Bidri, Marriott. Details: 040 6652 2577.