Bored? Check out these events in Hyderabad for a memorable day with your friends

Dhadak 2 follows Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a law student from a marginalised caste, and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), his college peer. Their tender romance blossoms amid academic life, but it clashes head-on with entrenched caste hierarchies. When casual hazing escalates into emotional and political conflict, their love faces brutal resistance. As they confront societal prejudice and personal turmoil, the film explores whether love can survive systemic oppression.
Indulge in a journey across India through the different biryanis with a delectable brunch — Biryani Trails. From Hyderabadi spice to the subtle notes of Lucknowi and the coastal magic of Malabar. Bring your bestie and savour soulful flavours, heartwarming conversations, and the joy of live music.
12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
At Hyatt Place.
August 3 | Madhapur
Step into a world of laughs as Akhil Nair takes the mic with his signature charm. Known for his viral ‘rolling tongue’ video, he delivers a quirky, energetic set packed with sharp takes and relatable humour. An easygoing, fun-filled set awaits anyone looking to unwind and chuckle.
Tickets at `299. 7 pm.
At The Street Comedy Club.
August 3 | Financial District
Join the Friendship Day celebration and experience Hari Charan’s soulful melodies live under the stars. Enjoy the vibrant stand‑only atmosphere, and sing along to his chart‑toppers, making it a night to remember.
Tickets at `599. 8 pm.
At Odeum at Prism.
August 1-7 | Banjara Hills
Experience the Yum Cha Ceremony at Tiga— a refined celebration of Singapore’s China town spirit. Immerse yourself in an elegant afternoon of premium teas and delicate handcrafted dim sum, curated to transport you through the streets of heritage and flavour.
Price at `2,999 + taxes. 12.30 pm to 11.30 pm.
At Leela Hyderbad.
August 3 | Jubilee Hills
Rohit Swain’s latest stand-up act, U.P. Se Hun, offers a lively exploration of life in Uttar Pradesh. Drawing from his popular online persona, Rohit delivers a performance rich in cultural anecdotes and sharp observations. The show is a blend of humour and insight, appealing to a wide audience.
Tickets at `499. 6 pm.
At Aaromale Café and Creative Community.
August 2 | Banjara Hills
Marking Rabindranath Tagore’s death anniversary, Sraboner Dharar Moto is a stirring tribute to his legacy. Presented by Shoi, the performance weaves together theatre, poetry, and music in true Tagorean spirit—evoking the monsoon mood and timeless wisdom of the bard whose influence continues to echo through generations.
Tickets at `199. 8 pm At Lamakaan.