Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

August 8 | Punjagutta
Heer Express follows Heer, a young Punjabi chef who relocates to the UK to fulfill her late mother’s dream of taking Indian cuisine abroad. Under the mentorship of Ashutosh Rana’s character, she navigates family obligations, clashes with traditions and personal aspirations. Alongside comedic moments and heartfelt twists, it’s a crosscontinental journey of growth and resilience.
In theatres.
August 8 | Banjara Hills
Craft meets couture at the Neelgar by Kamaldeep Kaur pop-up. Featuring rich bandhani, fluid shibori, timeless block prints, and detailed patchwork, the collections redefines tradition with a contemporary edge. It’s a celebration of handmade textiles, rooted in culture and crafted for the modern aesthetic.
10.30 am to 7.30 pm.
At Crafts Council of Telangana.
August 9 & 10| Hitech City
A bold, darkly comedic retelling of Macbeth, What’s Done Is Done reimagines Shakespeare through a Bollywood clown lens. Ranvir Shorey stars as Macky B, while Vinay Pathak and others weave absurdity, prophecy and ambition into vivid clown characters. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, this quirky adaptation packs power and humour.
Tickets at `849. 4pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
August 9 | Jubilee Hills
Kittenpop Experience is a vibrant fusion of music, fashion, and art. Featuring high-energy sets by Goddam, Kinesis, Siiry, and more, the event celebrates self-expression through immersive visuals, live art, and bold beats. It’s not just a party—it’s a creative playground where you’re free to be limitless.
Tickets at `799. 6 pm. At EXT.
Every Friday | Hitech city
Step into a carnival of flavours at Khao Gali, where India’s iconic street food comes alive every Friday. Relish Delhi’s tangy chaat, Mumbai’s crunchy vada pav, Kolkata’s bold kathi rolls, and Chennai’s comforting puttu—all in one place. A weekly feast full of spice, nostalgia, and irresistible aromas.
`4,000 for two. 7 pm to 11 pm.
At Radisson Hitech City.
August 8 | Gachibowli
Almost, May Be is a hilarious and heartfelt take on life’s unpredictability. Manas Ranjan Pattanaik brings sharp wit and raw honesty to the stage, blending everyday awkwardness, relationships, and existential crisis into a laughter-packed narrative. It's a show that feels personal, yet totally relatable — like therapy, but funnier.
Tickets at `499. 7.30 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre.
August 10 |Gachibowli
Vidit Sharma’s standup show Namak Kam Hai channels everyday frustrations into relentless humour. With deadpan delivery, he opens up about minor annoyances — elevators, work, middle-class woes — promising a spicy, relatable experience. It’s cathartic comedy, turning rage into laughter, and making the mundane spectacular.
Tickets `399. 8 pm.
At The Comedy Theatre.
August 10 | Hitech City
As the rains arrive, Barkha Ritu – Hyderabad brings the perfect soundtrack to the season. Curated by Banyan Tree, this long-running festival celebrates the beauty of monsoon ragas like Malhar and Megharanjani. With iconic maestros like Rahul Shivkumar Sharma and Ustad Sujaat Khan performing live, it promises an immersive evening of melody.
Tickets `500. 6.15 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.