Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

Every Friday | Hitech city

Step into a carnival of flavours at Khao Gali, where India’s iconic street food comes alive every Friday. Relish Delhi’s tangy chaat, Mumbai’s crunchy vada pav, Kolkata’s bold kathi rolls, and Chennai’s comforting puttu—all in one place. A weekly feast full of spice, nostalgia, and irresistible aromas.

`4,000 for two. 7 pm to 11 pm.

At Radisson Hitech City.