For a fun-filled week, check out these events in Hyderabad

August 15 | Panjagutta
In War 2, Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, the rogue RAW agent whose skills and instincts are unmatched, but this time, he faces his most dangerous adversary yet — Vikram, played by Jr NTR, a formidable Special Units operative with his own deadly agenda. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and set within the high-stakes world of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is an action-thriller packed with breathtaking stunts, and a gripping emotional core.
In theatres. Details: Online.
August 17 | Madhapur
Shahbaaz Hussain brings the timeless beauty of sufi and qawwali to life with his soulful voice and magnetic presence. Rooted in centuries-old tradition, his music blends devotion, poetry, and powerful rhythms to create an unforgettable experience. Each note carries the essence of mysticism, drawing listeners into a world where melody meets spirit and the heart finds peace.
Tickets at `99. 9 pm. At Akan.
August 16 | L B Nagar
Feel the rhythm as Threeory takes over the stage, blending classical finesse with modern flair for a soul-stirring musical night. Expect storytelling through melody, emotion in every note, and a magical evening where music moves you deeply.
Tickets at `499. 8.30 pm.
At Urban Mayabazaar.
August 16, 17 & 18 | Banjara Hills
Sutraa Exhibition is back, showcasing an exclusive collection of trendy fashion, designer wear, lifestyle products, accessories, and much more. Whether you want to upgrade your wardrobe with the latest styles or find unique pieces for your home, Sutraa has it all. This event brings together the best designers and brands under one roof, making it easy and exciting to shop for every taste and occasion.
10 am – 9 pm. At Taj Krishna.
August 15 | Jubilee Hills
Being Punjabi! is a high-energy solo comedy act where Shivam Kakar blends wit, cultural anecdotes, and playful self-awareness. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, it celebrates Punjabi spirit while connecting with audiences everywhere. Through quick-fire jokes and vibrant storytelling, this one-man show turns everyday observations into a hilarious journey of identity, heritage, and unfiltered fun.
Tickets at `199. 7 pm. At Garage Moto Café.
August 15 | Financial District
This Independence Day, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel presents the Bravery Brunch, a culinary salute to India’s armed forces. Under the theme Regimental Zaikas, the menu celebrates the distinct food traditions of Army regiments across the country. Savour Misal pav from the Maratha Light Infantry, Momos and Thukpa from the Gorkha Regiment and more. At Feast.
August 16 | Jubilee Hills
Get ready for a nostalgia-fuelled comedy showdown with Rajiv Thakur’s GenZ and 90’s Waale. With razor-sharp jokes and signature Punjabi charm, he skewers everything from cassette tapes and landlines to Gen Z’s reel obsession.
Tickets at `499. 7 pm.
At Aaromale Café and Creative Community.
On till August 17 | Mindspace
Indulge in authentic Kashmiri pandit cuisine at Seasonal Tastes, curated by chef Rahul Wali. The feast features authentic offerings like Chaaman Qaliya, Saffron rice, Tchoot Wangun, Palak Nadir , the iconic Kahwa and more. This extensive buffet is rooted in tradition and flavours.
7 pm – 11 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad.