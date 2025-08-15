For a fun-filled week, check out these events in Hyderabad

August 16, 17 & 18 | Banjara Hills

Sutraa Exhibition is back, showcasing an exclusive collection of trendy fashion, designer wear, lifestyle products, accessories, and much more. Whether you want to upgrade your wardrobe with the latest styles or find unique pieces for your home, Sutraa has it all. This event brings together the best designers and brands under one roof, making it easy and exciting to shop for every taste and occasion.

10 am – 9 pm. At Taj Krishna.