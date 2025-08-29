Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

Discover inspiring journeys of young talent on Mic & Magic with Manan, a conversational podcast that dives deep into behind-the-scenes stories of game changers and sports personalities. Each month, host Manan sits down with sportspeople to explore what drives them, the lessons they’ve learned, and the secret behind their success. Unlike conventional podcasts, this one is told through the perspective of a 14-year-old. In his maiden podcast, which is now streaming online, Manan catches up with cricket coach Huzefa Talib, and unlocks expert insights and practical takeaways to help athletes raise their game — on the field and in life.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.