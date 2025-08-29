Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

August 29 | Panjagutta
Param Sundari blends North-side charisma with South-side grace into a heartfelt romantic comedy. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it brings together Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari to unravel a story of love, charm, and whimsical connection. Enjoy non-stop laughs, cinematic flair, and pure Bollywood romance.
In theatres. Details: online.
August 31 | Lakdikapul
Jaspreet Singh brings his standup show Grown Up! to the city. Take a deep-dive into the chaos of fatherhood from juggling irresponsible instincts, parenting absurdities to love, loss, and everything in between. Jaspreet’s sharp wit and vulnerability shine through as he transforms his experiences into comedic gold.
Tickets at `499.
5 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium-FTCCI.
August 30-31 | Kothaguda
Bridal Asia, Hyderabad – The Symphony of Jewels returns to the city with an exclusive luxury bridal exhibition. Enjoy India’s most prestigious jewellers and designers unveiling their latest couture, diamonds, polkis, emeralds, rubies, prêt wear, home, and gifting collections. From timeless treasures to festive finds, this is where wedding dreams find life.
At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
September 4 | Gachibowli
Sammy Obeid – ALMOST INDIAN (India Tour) brings universal humour to the stage, packed with brilliant takes on life, math, and more. This Lebanese-Palestinian American comic who hosts 100 Humans on Netflix turns the absurd into laughs you’ll never forget.
Tickets at `1,299.
7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
August 30 | Gachibowli
Space Cadet by Varun Thakur takes you on a hilarious trip through marital stories to cheeky takes on legalising marijuana. Varun, famed for his ‘Struggling Actor Vicky Malhotra’ persona and the hit podcast The Internet Said So, serves up sharp observations and storytelling.
Tickets at `499.
5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
August 29 | Kondapur
Get ready as Parmish Verma brings you an electrifying night of Punjabi power and raw Hip Hop energy. Headlined by chart-topping star Parmish and opened by the fearless MC SMOKE, expect sharp Hindi/Urdu verses, trap beats, and a crowd that never stops moving.
Tickets at `1,299.
7 pm. At Quake Arena.
August 31 | Gachibowli
Grab a seat at Bengal on Your Plate at Jonathan’s Kitchen, to feel the true essence of Bengal. Indulge in a specially curated buffet featuring rich spices, soulful traditions, and the state’s most iconic delicacies. Experience the perfect balance of savoury and sweet, with every dish crafted to transport you straight to Bengal.
12 noon to 10 pm.
At Fairfield Marriott.
Discover inspiring journeys of young talent on Mic & Magic with Manan, a conversational podcast that dives deep into behind-the-scenes stories of game changers and sports personalities. Each month, host Manan sits down with sportspeople to explore what drives them, the lessons they’ve learned, and the secret behind their success. Unlike conventional podcasts, this one is told through the perspective of a 14-year-old. In his maiden podcast, which is now streaming online, Manan catches up with cricket coach Huzefa Talib, and unlocks expert insights and practical takeaways to help athletes raise their game — on the field and in life.
Available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.