There's so much to experience this week in Hyderabad

December 5 | Punjagutta
Spy-action thriller Dhurandhar hits cinemas. Expect undercover ops, intense betrayals, hard-hitting action and a powerhouse cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. This is a gritty saga that spans decades of espionage and underworld intrigue.
In theatres. Details: Online.
December 6 | Khairtabad
Gen WHY: A Millennial Spiral by Swati Sachdeva lands in the city — a raw, funny and messy dive into growing up, love, follies and all the chaos that comes with ‘just surviving’.
Tickets at ₹699. 7 pm. At Bhaskara Auditorium.
December 6 | Banjara Hills
QIFLIF hosts a special screening of Rafu — Arnav Utmani’s 25-minute short film following Noor, a young queer writer navigating identity, memory and healing through a deity he imagines into life.
Tickets at ₹100. 7 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.
December 6| Financial District
Chemmeen Band with Seniorz Melam live in the city — a fusion of traditional Kerala percussion, soulful rhythms and contemporary vibes that’ll make the night immersive and unforgettable.
Tickets start at ₹599. 8 pm. At Odeum By Prism.
December 5 to 7 | HITEC City
Akritti Elite Exhibitions brings you a stylish shopping-meets-culture expo. Think designer wear, jewellery, home décor, and lifestyle picks all under one roof for a full-on browse ’n’ shop vibe.
Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Cyber Gardens Convention Centre.
December 6 | Red Hills
Catch Sapan Verma live with his stand-up special Lower Back Pain — a hilariously real-life set about fatherhood, mid-life chaos, absurd existential thoughts and yes, chronic back pain.
Tickets at ₹799. 6 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
December 5 & 6 | Banjara Hills
The Leela Palace’s immersive diner presents a special dinner event by chef Amit Kumar. Think refined European flavours, elegant plating, and a vibe that’s equal parts classy and cosy.
Courses from ₹4,950 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Raen - The Chef’s Studio.
December 6 | Financial District
Thaikkudam Bridge comes to town with an evening of wild fusion of rock, folk, classical and world-music vibes, killer vocals, and that signature sprawling-band energy.
Tickets start at ₹799. 8 pm onwards. At Kingdome Klub & Kitchen.
