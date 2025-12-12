This week in Hyderabad is packed with the coolest events

December 12 | Punjagutta
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 returns with a riot of comedy, confusion and curveballs. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film unites the hilarious Kapil Sharma with a star studded cast. This movie promises a crazy fun ride with Kapil’s character expected to juggle love, misunderstandings and four very different women.
In theatres. Details: Online.
December 13 | Uppal
The one and only, Lionel Messi lands in Hyderabad for his GOAT India Tour. 7 vs 7 celeb match, masterclasses, penalty shootouts, fan interactions and basically a football fan’s dream come true. An evening of football fever, vibes and unforgettable moments.
Tickets starting at ₹2,250. 4 pm onwards. At Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
December 13 | Gachibowli
Devesh Dixit arrives with his show Khuli Kitaab, a sharp and delightfully chaotic take on everyday life. From tiny frustrations to big confusions, spend an hour with candid humour, sly punches and the deadpan charm he’s known for.
Tickets at ₹599. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
December 12 to 14 | Kothaguda
Hi Life Jewels, a premier bridal jewellery showcase in town, brings together exquisite gold, diamond and gemstone collections. Explore top Indian jewellers, discover stunning designs and indulge in craftsmanship that makes every piece a statement of elegance.
Entry free. 10 am to 8 pm. At Novotel HICC.
December 12 to 14 | Hitec City
Hyderabad Theatre Festival brings iconic plays and theatric legends with Ismat Apa Ke Naam with Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Heeba Shah; Autobiography with Lillete Dubey and Denzil Smith; and Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, starring Anupam Kher. Theatre at its finest.
Tickets start at ₹500. 8 pm onwards. At Shilpakala Vedika.
December 12 | Kondapur
Aditya Rikhari is about to take over the city with an immersive evening of pop alternative vibes. Experience soulful vocals, live energy and a night that’s all about music, mood and good company.
Tickets start at ₹1,299. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
December 14 & 28 | Begumpet
Hoody and Venkat bring a quirky Telugu comedy dating show called Red Flag-Green Flag. An evening full of awkward first impressions, witty banter and hilarious games. Expect sharp punchlines, unexpected twists and non-stop fun that keeps the laughs rolling.
Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Yogibear Collectives.
December 13 | Financial District
With a charged, atmospheric set that blends emotion, storytelling and his signature dark pop mood, Vilen comes to town. An intense, intimate night where music builds, drops and lingers long after the lights fade away.
Tickets start at ₹799. 10 pm. At Studio XO x Stone Waters.
