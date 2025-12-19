Hyderabad’s weekly list of fun events

December 25 | Punjagutta
The romantic comedy of the year, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a playful love story. The film is packed with sizzling chemistry and, backed by Dharma Productions’ signature style.
In theatres. Details: Online.
December 19 to 21 | Banjara Hills
The Holiday Chef’s Table by Sreekar & Clive is an intimate dining experience celebrating festive flavours. A thoughtfully curated menu with seasonal ingredients and a comfy sit-down affair that’s all about food, stories and the feeling of togetherness.
Entry starts at ₹6,000. 12.30 pm & 9.15 pm. At Roast CCX - Coffee & Culinary Xperience.
December 20 | Financial District
Singer Hari Charan brings his soulful melodies and chart topping hits across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. It’s an evening of unforgettable live music filled with emotions, versatility and crowd pleasing magic in the air.
Tickets start at ₹499. 8 pm. At Odeum By Prism.
December 21 | Madhapur
Baazigar is a gripping comedy and poetry performance by Ayush Mishra. It blurs the line between truth and manipulation. Full of sharp writing, psychological turns and a slow burning narrative, this show will keep you guessing till the very end of the night. Maybe even later.
Tickets start at ₹399. 5 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
December 20 | Kondapur
Sara Landry — the high energy hard techno DJ known for relentless drops and industrial soundscapes hits the city. There’s going to be intense rhythms, insanely hypnotic visuals and a crowd-shaking dance floor experience.
Tickets start at ₹1,500. 7.30 pm onwards. At Quake Arena.
December 19 | Gachibowli
Comic Manik Mahna takes the stage with Practice, a stand-up show where fresh humour, half formed ideas and honest crowd work light up the night with laughter. Raw, spontaneous and a peek into how comedy is shaped in real time.
Tickets at ₹799. 6 pm & 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
December 21 | Kondapur
Hyderabad is ready to enjoy a night with The Indo Warehouse - India Tour. An immersive electronic music show that blends south Asian rhythms with global house and techno. Kahani, Kunal Merchant and Anvaya are set to bring a cultural journey you wouldn’t want to miss.
Tickets start at ₹1,500. 7.30 pm. At Quake Arena.
December 20 & 21 | Kukatpally
The Global Food Carnival — Christmas Edition brings together festive flavours, global cuisines, indulgent desserts and holiday cheer. Expect food stalls, end of the year energy and a merry line-up that makes it a perfect winter outing.
Entry free. 3.30 pm onwards. At Nexus Hyderabad Mall.
