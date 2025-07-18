These events in Hyderabad promise a lively week

Love wins all
July 18 | Panjagutta
Saiyaara, a gut-wrenching story, follows Krish, a rebellious young singer fighting for authenticity, and Vaani, a lyricist with her own emotional walls. As their creative worlds collide, a passionate romance unfolds—equal parts beautiful and volatile. With haunting music, raw vulnerability, and a heartbreak that lingers, Saiyaara promises a soul-deep cinematic experience. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
July 19 | Hitec City
Get ready for a soulful evening as Akhlad Ahmed takes over Hyderabad. Known for his evocative soundscapes and genre-bending style, Akhlad brings a vibe that’s both intimate and electrifying. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, this is your chance to experience it live.
Tickets at `399. July 19, 8 pm. At Mindspace Social.
July 19 | Red Hills
When comedy mirrors life, it hits differently! Comedian Gurleen Pannu brings her latest show Young Adult, to town, a hilarious take on navigating the messy 20s and stepping into adulthood. Packed with relatable anecdotes, fresh observations, and hearty laughter, this new set promises to be raw, real, and utterly entertaining.
Tickets at `999. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
July 20 | Gachibowli
Manik Mehta is all set to land laughs with his show Fauji Life – Humour in Uniform. An ex-Navy fighter pilot turned commercial aviator and stand-up comedian, Manik brings amusing tales from life in the forces and the skies. This weekend, gear up for sharp humour, witty stories, and endless laughs as he turns his adventures into pure entertainment.
Tickets at `299. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
July 18,19, 20 | Financial District
Experience The Southern Table, a five-day culinary pop-up at Feast, curated by Chef Spoorthi TN. This immersive dining experience revives the rich, forgotten flavours of Karnataka and coastal South India—an ode to tradition, crafted with a contemporary touch. Expect soulful spices, heirloom recipes, and stories simmered into every dish.
`4,200 for two. At Sheraton.
July 20 | Begumpet
What’s better than a Sunday brunch? One served with lots of laughter. Enjoy the Funday Brunch Comedy, a unique afternoon where food meets fun. One can expect back-to-back punchlines as Rohit Swain, Mayank Parakh, and Avinash Agarwal take over the stage with their unfiltered humour and sharp wit.
Tickets at `2,800 per head. 12 pm. At Vivanta Hyderabad.
July 18,19, 20 | Hitech City
Step into a world of timeless elegance at Hi Life Brides — a curated bridal showcase where dreams meet design. From exquisite lehengas and handcrafted jewellery to luxury décor and bespoke accessories, discover everything you need to craft your perfect wedding story.
At Novotel HICC.
July 19 | Hitech City
There’s a certain joy when your go-to comedian is set to perform live in your city. This time, it’s Harsh Gujral bringing the laughter with his show Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai. Known for turning everyday chaos into effortless humour, he’s ready to tickle funny bones. With viral videos and his signature charm, Harsh promises an event filled with unstoppable laughs and relatable moments.
Tickets at `799. 6.45 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.