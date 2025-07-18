These events in Hyderabad promise a lively week

July 20 | Gachibowli

Manik Mehta is all set to land laughs with his show Fauji Life – Humour in Uniform. An ex-Navy fighter pilot turned commercial aviator and stand-up comedian, Manik brings amusing tales from life in the forces and the skies. This weekend, gear up for sharp humour, witty stories, and endless laughs as he turns his adventures into pure entertainment.

Tickets at `299. 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.