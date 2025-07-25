Checkout these events in Hyderabad for a fun-filled week

July 27 | Lakdikapul

Get ready for a giggle fest with Shreya Priyam Roy’s Premium Roy! After making a mark on the comedy scene with her breakout appearance on Comicstaan, Shreya comes to the city with her signature wit. This solo special promises an evening packed with sharp observations, relatable moments, and plenty of laughs. So gather your friends and brace yourselves for a night of side-splitting humour that you won’t forget!

Tickets at `499. 6 pm.

At FTCCI Hyderabad.