Checkout these events in Hyderabad for a fun-filled week

July 25 | Punjagutta
The Fantastic Four: The First Steps dives into the origin story of Marvel’s iconic superhero team. After a cosmic mission goes awry, four astronauts — Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm — gain extraordinary powers. As they struggle to control their abilities, they must unite to face a powerful new threat to humanity.
In theatres.
25 & 26 July | Banjara Hills
DIAGEO takes over ZING in Hyderabad for a bar night like no other. Expect electrifying vibes, elevated cocktails, and a party that redefines your weekend plans. It’s not just drinks—it’s a full-on experience. Sip, dance, and celebrate as DIAGEO flips the bar game.
7.30 pm to 10.30pm At Zing Sky Bar, Hyatt Place.
July 25 to 27 | Banjara Hills
Celebrate the spirit of Teej and Varalaxmi with Akritti Exhibitions, a festive shopping experience that brings together style, tradition, and sparkle. From elegant fashion to statement jewellery, every piece is curated to elevate your celebration. Step into a world where heritage meets high design — and the festive mood begins the moment you arrive.
At Taj Krishna.
July 26 | Hitech City
Bhuwin Experience is a show that crafts a spellbinding set of ethereal beats and immersive melodies. Fusing Sufi, Qawwali and Bollywood sounds, Bhuwin’s music isn’t just something you hear — it’s something you feel. He creates an experience designed to awaken your senses, dissolve boundaries, and take you on a transcendental journey through sound.
Tickets at `999.
7 pm. At Artistry.
July 25 | Lakdikapul
Kutumb Kirrtan is a play where a contemporary Indian family gathers for an unexpected spiritual intervention, led by none other than Narad Muni. What follows is a delightful unraveling of secrets, satire, and soul-searching, all wrapped in warmth, wit, and wisdom. Through humour, music, and myth, Kutumb Kirrtan holds up a mirror to modern-day families.
Tickets at `300. 7 pm.
At Ravindra Bharathi.
July 26 | Shamshabad
Kumar Sanu brings his timeless melodies to Hyderabad in an unforgettable evening of nostalgia. Expect soulful renditions of his iconic hits, uplifting rhythms, and heartfelt performances that transport you to Bollywood’s golden era. It’s a musical journey filled with emotion, charm, and the magic only Kumar Sanu can deliver.
Tickets at `1,299.
5.30 pm. At Classic Convention Three.
July 27 | Lakdikapul
Get ready for a giggle fest with Shreya Priyam Roy’s Premium Roy! After making a mark on the comedy scene with her breakout appearance on Comicstaan, Shreya comes to the city with her signature wit. This solo special promises an evening packed with sharp observations, relatable moments, and plenty of laughs. So gather your friends and brace yourselves for a night of side-splitting humour that you won’t forget!
Tickets at `499. 6 pm.
At FTCCI Hyderabad.
July 26 | Serilingampalle
Tapta, a Kannada play, delves into the emotional contrasts between a father’s warmth and a mother’s unwavering care, promising a moving and memorable experience. Witness a touching, emotional narrative rich in familial bonds and Kannada cultural essence and heartfelt storytelling.
Tickets at `250. 7.30 pm. At Rangabhoomi Events and Spaces.