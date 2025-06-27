These events in Hyderabad promise a spectacular week

June 27 | Punjagutta
Kannappa tells the legendary tale of a tribal warrior and a Shiva devotee , who defies norms with his fierce, unconditional faith. Rooted in mythology and emotion, the film follows his spiritual transformation — from hunter to saint — making for a visually grand and soul-stirring experience. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas in the lead roles.
In theatres.
June 29 | Lakdikapul
Madhur Virli brings his signature wit and unapologetic humour to Hyderabad with Master Piece. Known for sharp observations and fearless punchlines, his latest stand-up promises laughter that hits home. It’s raw, real, and ridiculously funny — a comedy experience you’ll remember long after the mic drops.
Tickets at `699.
6 pm and 8.30 pm.
At KLN Prasad Auditorium.
June 28 | Gachibowli
Brace yourself for a night of heartfelt humour as Nishant Suri brings his nostalgia-laced comedy with Nishant Suri Live. With a style that’s honest, relatable, and refreshingly real, he turns everyday moments into laugh-out-loud stories. No frills, just pure wit and charm, it’s stand-up that feels like a conversation with an old friend.
Tickets at `499. 9.30 pm.
The Comedy Theatre.
June 28 | Financial District
Get ready for an electrifying night as Thaikkudam Bridge brings their genre-blending fusion magic. Famed for their melodies and high-octane performances, the band delivers a powerful journey of rhythm, emotion, and energy that leaves the audience spellbound.
Tickets at `999. 8 pm. At Odeum by Prism.
July 3 | Banjara Hills
Revamp your wardrobe with Petals—a fashion and lifestyle exhibition. From festive fits to everyday glam, sparkling jewellery, and opulent home décor, this is a comprehensive, immersive experience. Elevate your look with these essentials, and stay updated with the current trends.
10 am to 8 pm. At Taj Krishna.
June 28 | Kondapur
Step into a world of soulful sufi melodies and powerful qawwalis as Bismil Ki Mehfil comes alive. Blending timeless poetry with heartfelt music, the performance promises an evening of spiritual depth and emotional resonance — a celebration of love, longing, and the magic of musical storytelling.
Tickets at `999. 8 pm.
At Quake Arena.
June 29 | Financial District
Dive into an unforgettable night of deep beats and immersive soundscapes as Underground Sunday with Patrice Bäumel takes over the city. Known for his hypnotic techno and emotive sets, Patrice creates a sonic journey that’s both raw and transcendent — the perfect Sunday escape.
Tickets at `499. 8 pm.
At Prism Club and Kitchen.
Fridays and Saturdays | Banjara Hills
Jazz in Bloom is a mesmerising night where smooth saxophones meet mellow keys, creating an oasis of rhythm and soul. Expect chill vibes, masterful improvisation, and a curated set list that blossoms into an unforgettable jazz experience.
`2,000++ for two. 7.30 pm to 10 pm. At Tre Forni, Park Hyatt.