Check out this array of events in Hyderabad this upcoming week

May 4 | Gachibowli

Experience an evening of incisive humour and sharp social commentary at Saikiran Checks In, a stand-up comedy show by Saikiran Rayaprolu. Known for his witty observations and engaging storytelling, Saikiran delves into the quirks of middle-class life and the absurdities of luxury experiences, promising a relatable and entertaining show.​

Tickets at INR 499 .5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 093912 79166.