Check out this array of events in Hyderabad this upcoming week

May 3 | Financial District
Prepare for an unforgettable night of live music with Masala Coffee. With their energy and genre-defying sound, this fusion band brings together the best of folk, rock, and indie with a dash of local flair. Their music, which blends English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, has captivated fans across the country, and will keep the crowd grooving with their unique style.
Tickets at INR 499. 8 pm. At Big Bull. Details: 7288838444.
May 4 | Gachibowli
Experience an evening of incisive humour and sharp social commentary at Saikiran Checks In, a stand-up comedy show by Saikiran Rayaprolu. Known for his witty observations and engaging storytelling, Saikiran delves into the quirks of middle-class life and the absurdities of luxury experiences, promising a relatable and entertaining show.
Tickets at INR 499 .5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 093912 79166.
May 2 | Madhapur
The new array of mango treats at Bakelore include dishes such as a layered mango mousse cake topped with fresh mango cubes, along with mango mousse cups and mango cheesecake jars. Each dessert is elegantly presented, highlighting the vibrant yellow hues of ripe mangoes. Indulge in these seasonal delights, emphasising the use of fresh ingredients and the bakery’s commitment to quality.
Available at all outlets.
May 2 | Panjagutta
The film, 916 Kunjoottan, delves into the life of Sidharth, affectionately known as Kunjoottan, a man with dwarfism who leads a double life—one as a humble tea shop owner in his village and the other as a successful businessman in the city. The arrival of a marriage proposal and the reappearance of an old friend stir up long-buried emotions and secrets, leading Kunjoottan to confront his past and navigate the complexities of love and identity. The film stars Guinness Pakru.
In theatres. Details: online.
May 3 | Narsingi
Music enthusiasts are invited to an electrifying evening as the multi-talented Shruti Haasan takes the center stage. With her dynamic aura and powerful vocals, she will deliver a blend of indie and regional music creating a magical night of entertainment. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Shruti live in concert, with a performance that showcases her signature charm and musical prowess.
Tickets at INR 1,000. 8 pm. At Odeum by Prism. Details: 085589 66666.
May 3 | Jubilee Hills
Get ready for a night where music, energy, and good vibes collide. Saturday Jam Session Ft. Merakee will bring a lively evening filled with an eclectic mix of Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil music. Merakee, known for their soulful melodies and powerful performances, their unique blend of sounds and infectious energy will create an atmosphere that’s both exciting and intimate — perfect for a Saturday night out.
Tickets at INR 250.8 pm. At Vault Brewery. Details: 080080 80444.
On till 15 May | Somajiguda
Unwind on a hot summer afternoon with Sunny Necter Lunches. Enjoy refreshing drinks which will nourish your body and quench you thirst. Their wide range of global culinary staples will delight your senses and palate, providing an indulgent experience.
10.30 to 3.30 pm. At The Park. Details: 90026 82277.
May 3 | Gachibowli
Enjoy unforgettable entertainment at Ashwin Srinivas Live—a vibrant celebration of humour and storytelling. This event offers audiences a rare chance to experience Ashwin’s comedy live, blending fresh perspectives with a charming, conversational style that resonates across ages. Don’t miss the laughter that will last well beyond the final applause.
Tickets at INR 399. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 093912 79166.