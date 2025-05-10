Experience the vibrant pulse of Hyderabad: From theatre to global DJs

May 11 | Gachibowli

Get ready for an evening of laughter and relatability with Weak Independent Woman by Sharon Verma. Born in Bihar and navigating life in Mumbai, Sharon brings an hour of stand-up comedy filled with sharp observations and witty anecdotes. Her unique perspective and humour have resonated with audiences, making her a standout talent in the comedy scene.

Tickets at INR 499. 5.30 & 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 093912 79166.