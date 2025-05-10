Experience the vibrant pulse of Hyderabad: From theatre to global DJs

May 9 |Jubilee Hills
TA MA SHA - Asian Cafe presents an all-new menu. Discover a playful reinterpretation of Asian classics — bold, vibrant, and full of unexpected twists. Prepare for the company of good food, great conversation, and the unmistakable energy of something fresh.
INR 1,200 for two.
Details: 040 7964 6492.
May 9 | Panjagutta
Bhool Chuk Maaf is a film that delves into the heart of a love story with a twist of the divine. The story follows Ranjan, a small-town dreamer who finally lands a government job to marry his love, Titli. But just as things fall into place, he finds himself stuck in a bizarre time loop, endlessly reliving his Haldi ceremony. The only way out? Fulfilling a forgotten vow to Lord Shiva. The film stars Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Details online.
May 10 | Banjara Hills
Step into a world where history meets humour with Taj Mahal Ka Tender by Darpan Theatre. The play explores the fascinating tale behind the construction of the Taj Mahal through a satirical lens, offering a fresh perspective on one of India’s most iconic landmarks.
Tickets at INR 200. 8 pm. At Lamakaan. Details: 096427 31329.
May 13 | Hitech City
Saleha is bringing her soulful sound to the stage once again. Loved for her smooth vocals and heartfelt covers across genres, her live sets blend indie charm with emotional depth. With an ever-growing fanbase and a voice that lingers long after the music ends, this performance promises to be a warm, intimate musical escape.
Tickets at INR 500. 9 pm.
At Hard Rock Café.
Details: 084519 07801.
May 9 | Kondapur
Global DJ sensation Dimitri Vegas is all set to bring his electrifying energy to Hyderabad. Known for his explosive sets and chart-topping collaborations, the Belgian artiste promises an unforgettable night of dance, bass, and pure adrenaline. With his signature style and larger-than-life presence, this show is expected to be one of the season’s biggest musical highlights.
Tickets at INR 1,500.5 pm. At Quake Arena.
Details: 8558885511.
May 11 | Gachibowli
Get ready for an evening of laughter and relatability with Weak Independent Woman by Sharon Verma. Born in Bihar and navigating life in Mumbai, Sharon brings an hour of stand-up comedy filled with sharp observations and witty anecdotes. Her unique perspective and humour have resonated with audiences, making her a standout talent in the comedy scene.
Tickets at INR 499. 5.30 & 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 093912 79166.
May 13 | Madhapur
Toby and Friends is a stand-up comedy showcase featuring some of Hyderabad’s finest comedians, hosted by the charismatic Toby Thomas. Toby brings together a lineup of local talent, offering audiences a night filled with laughter and camaraderie. It’s an opportunity to experience the city’s vibrant comedy scene and discover new favourite performers.
Tickets at INR 250. 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
Details: 091605 04213.
May 9 to 11 | Gachibowli
Riwaazz is back with its premium lifestyle and fashion exhibition, offering a curated showcase of couture fashion, and exquisite lifestyle collections from top designers across the country. Bending tradition with contemporary elegance, this edition promises a vibrant mix of summer-ready styles, making it a must-visit for fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.
11 am to 9 pm. At Taj Krishna.