Exciting events to catch in Hyderabad this week

May 25 | Panjagutta
Catch the live action of Lilo & Stitch — a heartwarming tale of family, friendship, and a little blue alien with a wild side! This Disney classic never fails to bring the feels with its Hawaiian charm and unforgettable ‘ohana means family ’ moments. Perfect for a cosy movie night filled with laughter and love.
In theatres. Details: Online
May 23–25 | Hitec city
Discover the latest in fashion, lifestyle, and luxury at the Hi Life Exhibition. This curated event showcases exclusive collections from top designers across India, featuring couture, jewellery, home décor, and more. Perfect for shoppers seeking elegance and trendsetting style.
10 am to 8pm. At Novotel HICC.
May 25 | Gachibowli
Brace yourself for a laughter-packed evening as Anish Goregaonkar brings his hit Marathi stand-up special Halkat to Hyderabad. Known as one of the fastest-rising names in Marathi comedy, Anish has amassed over 1 lakh followers on Instagram and YouTube in just three months. This is a must-watch for fans of regional comedy and fresh perspectives.
Tickets at INR 499, 8:30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Details: 093912 79166.
On till June 1 | Banjara Hills
From the legendary biryani to soulful seafood curries, indulge in a celebration of spices, heritage, and authentic flavours at Malabar Melodies that transport you straight to the coast. Each dish tells a story, blending tradition with love in every bite. Perfect for food lovers seeking a true taste of Kerala’s rich culinary legacy.
INR 1,999 + taxes. At Gallery café, Hyatt Place. Details: 91 62819 76646.
May 24 | Jubilee hills
Step into a night of indie soul as Out of Syllabus brings its heartfelt music. Known for its expressive lyrics and genre-fluid style, the band creates an atmosphere that’s equal parts laid-back and emotionally charged. With a skyline view and a vibe to match, it’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday night.
Tickets at INR 2,000, 8 pm. At LOKO Rooftop Bistro and Bar. Details: 079956 66509.
May 24 | Khairtabad
Step into an evening of soulful storytelling with Ishq Sufiyana by Laksh Maheshwari. Blending poetry, music, and emotion, Laksh brings alive the essence of Sufi thought through a stirring performance that touch the heart. Whether you’re a seeker of meaning or a lover of melody, this intimate showcase promises a moving experience.
Tickets at INR 200. 8 pm. At Bhaskara Auditorium. Details: 91 40 2324106.
May 25 | Banjara Hills
Catch the vibe as George Hull & Keertana Bhoopal take the stage live. With George’s smooth tenor saxophone and Keertana’s stunning four-octave range, the duo promises a soulful, genre-blending performance that’s equal parts elegance and energy. A must-attend for jazz lovers and live music enthusiasts alike.
Tickets at INR 799, 8 pm. At Imli Sarai. Details: 072078 42900.
May 24 | Film Nagar
Experience a night of bold comedy with Masoom Rajwani’s Taboo Talk. Known for his sharp wit and fearless approach, Masoom dives into topics often left untouched, challenging societal norms and sparking thought-provoking conversations. This isn’t just a comedy show; it's a platform for reflection and laughter.
Tickets at INR 399, 7 pm. Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community.Details: 095734 01750.