Catch these hand-picked events in Hyderabad

May 31 | Jubilee Hills
Rahgir is bringing his soulful indie-folk sound to Hyderabad as part of his Kya Jaipur, Kya Dilli tour. Known for his raw desi voice and evocative lyrics, the singer-songwriter will perform a mix of released and unreleased tracks. Fans can expect an intimate, emotionally charged evening that celebrates storytelling through music.
Tickets at ₹799.
6 pm.
At Moonshine Project.
May 31 | Kondapur
Experience the electrifying energy of Ram Miriyala live in Hyderabad! Known for his fusion of Telugu folk and contemporary sounds, Ram delivers powerful vocals and dynamic performances that resonate with fans across generations. This upcoming concert promises a night of soulful melodies and high octane rhythms, showcasing his chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence.
Tickets at ₹299.
8 pm.
At The Hub Arena.
June 1 | Lakdikapul
Get ready for a laughter-filled evening as Vipul Goyal brings his Unleashed stand-up special to Hyderabad. With his signature observational humor and witty takes on everyday life, Vipul promises a performance that will leave you in splits.
Tickets at ₹1,199.
7 pm.
At KLN Prasad Auditorium
May 31 | Madhapur
Mohd Suhel is bringing his stand-up special Dysfunctional to Hyderabad. With his signature deadpan delivery, Suhel delves into the absurdities of modern life, offering sharp observations and relatable humour. This show promises an evening of laughter and introspection.
Tickets at ₹499.
8 pm.
At The Street Comedy Club.
June 1 | Gachibowli
Hold on to your seats for an evening of unapologetic humour and raw storytelling with Pranit More’s new stand-up special Back Bencher! After winning hearts with Baap Ko Mat Sikha, Pranit returns to the stage with fresh jokes, sharp crowd work, and hilarious real-life anecdotes. This laugh riot will have you in splits.
Tickets at ₹499
8 PM
At The Comedy Theatre.
June 5 | Panjagutta
Catch Thug Life, a thriller action film which follows mafia kingpin Sakthivel and his brother Manickam as they rescue and raise a boy, Amaran. When an assassination attempt threatens their empire, suspicion turns inward. Consumed by vengeance, Sakthivel battles betrayal within his own family, risking everything to protect the legacy he once built. The film stars Kamal Hassan.
In Theatres.
Details: Online
June 5 | Banjara Hills
Baro Market is bringing their exciting pop up to the city. Discover the finest handcrafted fashion, unique home décor, and everyday living essentials — all thoughtfully curated for you. Don’t miss this chance to experience exceptional craftsmanship and shop one-of-a-kind pieces.
Free entry.
11 am to 7 pm.
At The Crafts Council of Telangana
June 5 | Jubilee Hills
Summer’s served at Feu, and it’s everything you crave this season—light, fresh, and full of flavour. Think zesty salads, juicy mangoes, refreshing sips, and golden desserts that taste like sunshine. It’s a celebration of summer on every plate, crafted to delight and cool you down.
11 am to 12 am.
At Feu – Kitchen & Bar.