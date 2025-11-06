You definitely should not skip these events in Hyderabad this week

Films, fashion and full volume nights, Hyderabad is booked for this week
1. Hunting beyond

November 7 | Punjagutta

Dive into Predator: Badlands — the latest saga in the Predator franchise where the hunter becomes the hunted. On a distant planet, a young predator named Dek teams up with an android, Thia, in a mission to prove his worth and face the ultimate adversary. This story flips the script and plunges you into alien territory like never before.

In theatres. Details: online.

2. Healing verse

November 7 | Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad is about to host Marham: A Baithak of Healing and Verse — an intimate evening of poetry, live music, and soulful Indian food. A space to reflect, connect, and let words do what they do best — heal.

Tickets at ₹2,850. 7 pm onwards. At Gaurang’s Kitchen.

3. Caged flight

November 8 | Banjara Hills

Written and directed by Dr Surendra Singh Negi, Khachar Pakhi is a Hindi play exploring trauma, memory, and the search for freedom through the story of a woman confronting her past. Inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s allegory of the caged and free bird, it’s a haunting meditation on resilience and renewal.

Entry free. 8 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.

4. Bridal bloom

November 8 - 9 | Banjara Hills

Join the fashion forward set at Akritti's Lifestyle Exhibition. Shop wedding style with over 100 designers. Whether a bride-to-be or not, all can descend here for a curated weekend of style and designer discoveries.

Entry free. 11 am. At Taj Krishna.

5. Bass drop

November 8 | Financial District

Turn up the volume as DJ Chetas brings The Stage Tour to town — a high octane night of Bollywood mashups, live mixes, and pure dance floor chaos. Expect lights, beats, and a crowd that doesn’t stop moving till the last track drops.

Tickets at ₹999. 8 pm. At Studio Xo Bar

6. Voltage flow

November 13 | Kondapur

Hemachandra catapults into the realm of electronic fusion with his Electroverse live show — an electrifying night where Telugu soul meets rave beats under one roof.

Tickets at ₹499. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

7. Outdoor classics

November 8 | Financial District

Join a string lit outdoor screening of everyone’s favourite — Rockstar at the SCC Picnic Cinema — bring friends, lay on bean bags, and enjoy unforgettable tracks as the big screen comes alive under the stars.

Tickets at ₹500. 7 pm. At OneGolf Brewery.

8. Night laughs

November 8 | Red Hills

Azeem Banatwalla brings his new stand-up special Generational to the city — a sharp, funny take on ageing late, Gen Z woes and the struggle to keep up.

Tickets at ₹699. 8 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.

