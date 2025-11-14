Here’s a list of what’s buzzing in Hyderabad this week

The town has a lot of events planned — you better catch them before they’re gone!
1. Timeless threads

Timeless threads

November 14 | Punjagutta

Directed by Simple Suni, Gatha Vaibhava is a hypnotic blend of mythology, history and modern love — when Purathan and Adhunika meet in the present, they uncover a connection that spans divine realms, colonial voyages and pre-Independence Karnataka.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Endless giggles

Endless giggles

November 14 | Red Hills

Onkar Yadav takes the mic with Blunt — a stand-up special set, serving unfiltered stories, dark humour and a whole new level of comedic candour.

Tickets from ₹499 onwards. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.

3. Fusion surge

Fusion surge

November 15 | Madhapur

Catch Threeory live in town — a sensational mix of Tollywood and Bollywood hits from the city’s celebrated fusion-rock band. Expect high energy, lake-view vibes and an unforgettable Saturday night.

Tickets from ₹199. 9 pm onwards. At Akan.

4. Moonlit reels

Moonlit reels

November 15 | Hitec City

Join the rooftop open air cinema experience of Anjaana Anjaani — grab a bean bag, popcorn, and enjoy starry nights and Bollywood under the sky.

Tickets from ₹600. 7 pm onwards. At Mindspace Social.

5. Carnival craze

Carnival craze

November 16 | Kothaguda

Dive into La La Land Season 7 — an experiential flea with over 100 brands, 40+ food stalls, live music from bands Capricio and Seher, games, workshops and happy vibes all around.

Tickets from ₹200. 11 am onwards. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.

6. Sacred steps

Sacred steps

November 15 | Banjara Hills

Sahityakalpa presents an evening of Bharatanatyam — a showcase of expressive pieces performed by dancers from diverse walks of life, united by their shared love for the art form.

Entry free. 6 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.

7. Room service

Room service

November 16 | Madhapur

Join Saikiran live in his stand-up tour Saikiran Checks In — a sharp, witty show where hotel stay mishaps and middle-class musings collide in hilarious fashion.

Tickets at ₹499. 7 pm onwards. At District150 by Quorum.

8. Weaving melodies

Weaving melodies

November 15 | Kondapur

Ben Böhmer returns to the city with his India Tour — five hours of immersive beats, atmospheric electronica and dance floor stories under the city lights.

Tickets start at ₹3,000. 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena.

