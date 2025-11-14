Here’s a list of what’s buzzing in Hyderabad this week

November 14 | Punjagutta
Directed by Simple Suni, Gatha Vaibhava is a hypnotic blend of mythology, history and modern love — when Purathan and Adhunika meet in the present, they uncover a connection that spans divine realms, colonial voyages and pre-Independence Karnataka.
In theatres. Details: Online.
November 14 | Red Hills
Onkar Yadav takes the mic with Blunt — a stand-up special set, serving unfiltered stories, dark humour and a whole new level of comedic candour.
Tickets from ₹499 onwards. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
November 15 | Madhapur
Catch Threeory live in town — a sensational mix of Tollywood and Bollywood hits from the city’s celebrated fusion-rock band. Expect high energy, lake-view vibes and an unforgettable Saturday night.
Tickets from ₹199. 9 pm onwards. At Akan.
November 15 | Hitec City
Join the rooftop open air cinema experience of Anjaana Anjaani — grab a bean bag, popcorn, and enjoy starry nights and Bollywood under the sky.
Tickets from ₹600. 7 pm onwards. At Mindspace Social.
November 16 | Kothaguda
Dive into La La Land Season 7 — an experiential flea with over 100 brands, 40+ food stalls, live music from bands Capricio and Seher, games, workshops and happy vibes all around.
Tickets from ₹200. 11 am onwards. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
November 15 | Banjara Hills
Sahityakalpa presents an evening of Bharatanatyam — a showcase of expressive pieces performed by dancers from diverse walks of life, united by their shared love for the art form.
Entry free. 6 pm onwards. At Lamakaan.
November 16 | Madhapur
Join Saikiran live in his stand-up tour Saikiran Checks In — a sharp, witty show where hotel stay mishaps and middle-class musings collide in hilarious fashion.
Tickets at ₹499. 7 pm onwards. At District150 by Quorum.
November 15 | Kondapur
Ben Böhmer returns to the city with his India Tour — five hours of immersive beats, atmospheric electronica and dance floor stories under the city lights.
Tickets start at ₹3,000. 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.