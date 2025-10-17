The 34th Devi Awards in Hyderabad lit up the night with style

An evening of sparkle, stories and celebration — The New Indian Express’ The Devi Awards lit up ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad for the third time, honouring 10 powerful women who’ve made their mark across diverse fields. From entrepreneurs and artists to changemakers and innovators, each awardee embodied the true Devi spirit — strong, purposeful and inspiring. The audience were enlightened by the meaningful speeches given by each Devi as they accepted their honour.

Devi Awards: Celebrating 10 trailblazers