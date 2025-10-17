The 34th Devi Awards in Hyderabad lit up the night with style

An evening of sparkle, stories and celebration — The New Indian Express’ The Devi Awards lit up ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad for the third time, honouring 10 powerful women who’ve made their mark across diverse fields. From entrepreneurs and artists to changemakers and innovators, each awardee embodied the true Devi spirit — strong, purposeful and inspiring. The audience were enlightened by the meaningful speeches given by each Devi as they accepted their honour.
The banquet hall buzzed with energy as applause, laughter and camera flashes filled the night. The city's well-known faces turned up in full style to cheer on the winners — designers Zubin Vakil, Swathi Veldandi, Ganesh Nallari, drag artiste Patruni Sastry, Nilesh Sharma and celebrity make-up artist Sandeep Molugu, better known as Sandy Artist were among those spotted. Many others including entrepreneurs, stylists and artistes took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the wonderful Devis. Later, everyone got together for conversations and pictures, creating unforgettable memories over dinner. Established in 2014, the event captured the essence of what The Devi Awards stand for — celebrating women who redefine success.