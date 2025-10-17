Hyderabad

The 34th Devi Awards in Hyderabad lit up the night with style

The city gathered in all its elegance to celebrate the women guiding the way forward
(L to R) Swathi Veldandi, Ganesh Nallari and Zubin VakilVinay Madapu
An evening of sparkle, stories and celebration — The New Indian Express’ The Devi Awards lit up ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad for the third time, honouring 10 powerful women who’ve made their mark across diverse fields. From entrepreneurs and artists to changemakers and innovators, each awardee embodied the true Devi spirit — strong, purposeful and inspiring. The audience were enlightened by the meaningful speeches given by each Devi as they accepted their honour.

Devi Awards: Celebrating 10 trailblazers

The banquet hall buzzed with energy as applause, laughter and camera flashes filled the night. The city's well-known faces turned up in full style to cheer on the winners — designers Zubin Vakil, Swathi Veldandi, Ganesh Nallari, drag artiste Patruni Sastry, Nilesh Sharma and celebrity make-up artist Sandeep Molugu, better known as Sandy Artist were among those spotted. Many others including entrepreneurs, stylists and artistes took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the wonderful Devis. Later, everyone got together for conversations and pictures, creating unforgettable memories over dinner. Established in 2014, the event captured the essence of what The Devi Awards stand for — celebrating women who redefine success.

Neha Vigg and Sandeep MoluguVinay Madapu
Nayantara NandakumarVinay Madapu
Ranjani SivakumarVinay Madapu
Patruni Sastry and Raja Rajeswari DeviVinay Madapu
Sruti Mehr Nori and Niteesh PandeyVinay Madapu
Avirneni Jyothirmayee and Likhitha SamineniVinay Madapu
Sunila EtiVinay Madapu
Vinay VarmaVinay Madapu
John BiswasVinay Madapu
Jaya BahetiVinay Madapu
Nikitha UmeshVinay Madapu
Sri Soumya VaranasiVinay Madapu
Amanna Raju and Sukhbir SinghVinay Madapu
Oshin MitraVinay Madapu
Hema SrinivasVinay Madapu
Nilesh SharmaVinay Madapu
Preksha TrivediVinay Madapu
Partha Pratim MallikVinay Madapu
Prerna JainVinay Madapu
Ayesha AKVinay Madapu
Vijayendra PrasadVinay Madapu
(L to R) Anup Mingwal, Manpreet Singh and Malik Ishwinder KaurVinay Madapu

— Story by Isha Parvatiyar

