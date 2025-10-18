Events to catch this week in Hyderabad

October 17 | Punjagutta
The 2025 Tamil movie Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Sarath Kumar, and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles in a story about friendship, heartbreak, and all the chaos that comes in between.
In theatres.
October 19 | Jubilee Hills
Celebrate the festival of lights with Sunset & Sparkles — Diwali edition with the town’s first Bollywood sundowner. From dance, DJ to drinks — everything that one needs to have a fun evening.
Entry free. 4 pm onwards. At Dune Bar & Kitchen.
October 19 - 26 | Madhapur
An exhibition of paintings and sculptures curated by Fawad Tamkanat & Atiya Amjad. Celebrating the Soul features works by emerging and established artists, celebrating creativity, expression, and the essence of the human spirit.
Entry free.
6 pm onwards.
At State Art Gallery.
On till November 30 | Madhapur
In On Through And Around is a group exhibition curated by Somedutta Mallik delving into memory, material and space. Find yourself exploring the intertwined relationship between textile and space.
Entry free. 11 am onwards.
At Dhi Contemporary.
October 19 | Banjara Hills
The Mélange Market — Dhanteras Edit is a curated luxury pop-up featuring festive fashion, jewellery, and gifting essentials for the season.
Entry free. 6 pm onwards.
At Labels the pop-up space.
October 17 | Kondapur
Madhur Sharma takes the stage with his soulful voice and energetic presence. From chart-toppers like Kali Kali Zulfon to other crowd favourites, expect an unforgettable blend of rhythm, charm, and pure musical magic.
Tickets at `299 onwards.
7 pm onwards.
At Quake Arena.
October 17 | Financial District
Get ready for the ultimate launch event with Ram Miryala and unlimited enjoyment. Here’s to an evening under the light of the stars, with drinks and joy. Grab your loved ones for an unforgettable time with dance, song and vibes.
Entry free. 8 pm onwards. At Skyline Brew Co.
October 19 | Gachibowli
Vivek Samtani takes the stage with his sharp wit, clever observations, and hilarious storytelling. Expect a mix of crowd work and personal anecdotes, tackling everything from everyday struggles to the absurdities of modern life.
Tickets at `499. 5.30 pm onwards. At The Comedy Theatre.
