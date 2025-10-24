Events happening around Hyderabad that you shouldn't miss

October 24 | Punjagutta
Dive into the emotional world of Regretting You — an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. Morgan and Clara must navigate the aftermath of a trafic accident, forcing them to reconnect.
In theatres. Details: online
October 25 | Banjara Hills
Celebrate the launch of The Soundtrack of My Life — Part B by Srividya Sivakumar, featuring readings by Paresh Tiwari, Akila Gopalakrishnan and Rebecca Vedavathy. An evening of poetry, reflection and shared stories.
Entry free. 5 pm. At Lamakaan.
October 11 - 31| Jubilee Hills
THIS Gallery makes its debut in Hyderabad with People of the Homeland showcasing 20 emerging artists, curated by Rukshaan Krishna. The show explores belonging, memory and collective experiences.
Entry free. 11 am to 7 pm. At Room Therapy Collective.
October 25 | Serilingampalle
A darkly comic one-act play by Harold Pinter, The Dumb Waiter follows two hitmen awaiting their next assignment in a basement. There’s tension and the unraveling of a tale of loyalty, authority and the unknown.
Tickets at ₹300. 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events
October 25 | Nagole
Catch the electrifying performance of Kanyarasi band live in town. Expect a night of high energy Telugu and Bollywood hits that will keep you grooving all evening.
Tickets at ₹99. 9 pm. At SVM’s Vave Pub.
October 31 - November 2 | Kothaguda
India’s biggest pop culture celebration returns with DreamHack India and Hyderabad Comic Con as a joint super festival of gaming, esports and pop culture. Three days of absolute mayhem for every kind of fan!
Tickets ₹899 onwards. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
October 26 | Kothaguda
Explore over 220 stalls featuring handcrafted merchandise from across the country at the 19th edition of Sunday Soul Sante. Enjoy a culmination of live music, delectable cuisine, interactive workshops and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Tickets at ₹399 onwards. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.
October 26 | Hitec City
An evening of stand-up where Abishek Kumar takes the stage to tickle your funny bones. Abishek Wants to Enjoy Life promises light-hearted anecdotes, witty observations and a reminder to just enjoy life as it goes.
Tickets ₹499 onwards. 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.
