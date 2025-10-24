Events happening around Hyderabad that you shouldn't miss

This week Hyderabad has a whole lot planned — from solitary skits to cosplay chaos
1. Silent bonds

October 24 | Punjagutta

Dive into the emotional world of Regretting You — an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. Morgan and Clara must navigate the aftermath of a trafic accident, forcing them to reconnect.

In theatres. Details: online

2. Poetic euphoria

October 25 | Banjara Hills

Celebrate the launch of The Soundtrack of My Life — Part B by Srividya Sivakumar, featuring readings by Paresh Tiwari, Akila Gopalakrishnan and Rebecca Vedavathy. An evening of poetry, reflection and shared stories.

Entry free. 5 pm. At Lamakaan.

3. Homeland bound

October 11 - 31| Jubilee Hills

THIS Gallery makes its debut in Hyderabad with People of the Homeland showcasing 20 emerging artists, curated by Rukshaan Krishna. The show explores belonging, memory and collective experiences.

Entry free. 11 am to 7 pm. At Room Therapy Collective.

4. Dark side

October 25 | Serilingampalle

A darkly comic one-act play by Harold Pinter, The Dumb Waiter follows two hitmen awaiting their next assignment in a basement. There’s tension and the unraveling of a tale of loyalty, authority and the unknown.

Tickets at ₹300. 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events

5. Groove riot

October 25 | Nagole

Catch the electrifying performance of Kanyarasi band live in town. Expect a night of high energy Telugu and Bollywood hits that will keep you grooving all evening.

Tickets at ₹99. 9 pm. At SVM’s Vave Pub.

6. Comic mania

October 31 - November 2 | Kothaguda

India’s biggest pop culture celebration returns with DreamHack India and Hyderabad Comic Con as a joint super festival of gaming, esports and pop culture. Three days of absolute mayhem for every kind of fan!

Tickets ₹899 onwards. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.

7. Weekend wonders

October 26 | Kothaguda

Explore over 220 stalls featuring handcrafted merchandise from across the country at the 19th edition of Sunday Soul Sante. Enjoy a culmination of live music, delectable cuisine, interactive workshops and a pet-friendly atmosphere.

Tickets at ₹399 onwards. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At Hitex Exhibition Centre.

8. Laugh lines

October 26 | Hitec City

An evening of stand-up where Abishek Kumar takes the stage to tickle your funny bones. Abishek Wants to Enjoy Life promises light-hearted anecdotes, witty observations and a reminder to just enjoy life as it goes.

Tickets ₹499 onwards. 7 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika.

— Written by Isha Parvatiyar

