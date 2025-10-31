Unmissable events taking place in Hyderabad this week

October 31 | Punjagutta
Dive into the unsettling world of Good Boy, a horror tale told through the eyes of Indy, a loyal dog who uncovers dark forces lurking in a remote home with his human.
In theatres. Details: online.
November 2 | Jubilee Hills
Join in on a full music spectacle at Ananda Music Carnival — live bands, DJ sets, immersive lights, foods, drinks and art. Brace yourself for a full throttle weekend.
₹419. 2 pm onwards. At Diablo.
November 2 | Financial District
Fans of Hindi cinema are in for a treat. Join a picnic style screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, complete with bean bags, mattresses, string lights and a massive outdoor screen.
₹500 onwards. 7 pm. At Onegolf Brewery.
October 31 | Banjara Hills
Step into a Halloween feast at Mystical Flavours, where ghostly desserts, spooky cocktails and eerie indulgence await. Come hungry, leave spellbound.
₹3,999. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Taj Krishna.
November 1 | Banjara Hills
A relaxed time of storytelling at Travel Tales - An Evening of Travel Stories — join fellow travellers and dreamers as hosts share tales of missed trains, wild adventures and life changing moments over coffee.
₹399. 4.30 pm onwards. At Broadway - New Age Department Store.
November 2 | Kondapur
Slip into darkness and lose the beat — Stephan Bodzin takes over the city with Halloween Weekend with Stephan Bodzin for a fun set of hypnotic synths, deep techno and immersive visuals.
₹299 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena.
November 1 | Red Hills
Get ready for a hilarious ride with comedian Karunesh Talwar at his show, Karunesh Talwar Live 2025 — a one hour stand-up set where everyday absurdities get spotlighted in the funniest ways.
₹799 onwards. 7 pm.At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
October 31 to November 7 | Banjara Hills
Explore the fusion of culture and script in Scripted Dialogues — A Calligraphy Conversation, an exhibition bridging India and France through elegant writing forms and shared artistic dialogue.
Entry free. 9.30 am to 5.30 pm onwards. At Alliance Francaise Hyderabad.
