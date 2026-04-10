Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city

Catch psychological thrills, big-ticket concerts, sing-along sessions, brewery jams and comedy nights as the town turns up the volume on its after-hours scene
Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city

1. Time unravels

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Time unravels

April 10 | Punjagutta

Calendar plays with timelines and consequences, a psychological thriller about a young doctor’s life, pulling you into a story that keeps shifting under your feet. Starring Adarsh Gunduraj and Sushmitha Nayak.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Comic contrast

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Comic contrast

April 12 | Film Nagar

Sanity in Diversity ft. Vivek Muralidharan dives into everyday absurdities and cultural quirks, turning familiar chaos into sharp, well-timed humour.

Tickets start at ₹499. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale — Cafe and Creative Community.

3. Crowd chorus

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Crowd chorus

April 12 & 26 | HITEC City

It’s less a performance, more a shared moment — Sing Along with Shiv Menon turns the room into one big chorus, where everyone already knows the words.

Tickets start at ₹249. 8 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

4. Party circuit

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Party circuit

April 10 | Financial District

Pro Bros Live – Friday Scene keeps it high-energy and no-frills — just solid beats, packed floors, and a Friday night that delivers exactly what it promises.

Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm onwards. At Big Bull.

5. Star power

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Star power

April 11 | Kondapur

Arjun Rampal rocks front and center with Main Stage – Arjun Rampal Live, bringing a mix of presence, performance, and a night built around pure crowd pull.

Tickets start at ₹1,199, 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena.

6. Sip sessions

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Sip sessions

April 12 | Financial District

Jim Beam Jams blends live music with easy, social energy — think good sets with band The Yellow Diary, relaxed crowds, and a night that flows as smoothly as the pours.

Tickets start at ₹999. 5 pm. At OneGolf Brewery.

7. Bass heavy

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Bass heavy

April 11 | Financial District

At Box Office Night with Karan Kanchan, expect hard-hitting sets, genre flips, and a dancefloor that doesn’t slow down once it starts.

Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull.

8. Retro flow

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Retro flow

April 12 | Madhapur

Paatala Pravaham – 9.0 Jamming Sunday leans into nostalgia with familiar Telugu sounds, throwback energy, and a sunday that feels anything but slow.

Prices start at ₹299. 5 pm onwards. At Amnesia Sky Bar.

9. Comic trio

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Comic trio

Behrupiye — A Sketch Comedy Show brings together Rohit Swain, Mayank Parakh and Avinash Agarwal for a mix of impersonations, sketches and observational humour that moves quick and lands hard.

Tickets at ₹499. April 11, 5 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

10. Laugh riot

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Laugh riot

Hosted by SPAM Comedy, The One Night Laugh pulls together a rotating lineup of comics for a fast-paced set packed with chaotic bits, crowd moments and punchlines that don’t slow down.

Tickets at ₹99. April 12, 7.30 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.

11. Relatable chaos

Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city
Relatable chaos

Akshay Srivastava Live — Stand-up Comedy brings the comedian’s signature storytelling to the stage — from school bunk storytelling nostalgia to relationship mess, all tied together with sharp and easy humour.

Tickets at ₹299. April 12, 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

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