Weekly buzz in Hyderabad: explore high-energy nights across the city

April 10 | Punjagutta
Calendar plays with timelines and consequences, a psychological thriller about a young doctor’s life, pulling you into a story that keeps shifting under your feet. Starring Adarsh Gunduraj and Sushmitha Nayak.
In theatres. Details: Online.
April 12 | Film Nagar
Sanity in Diversity ft. Vivek Muralidharan dives into everyday absurdities and cultural quirks, turning familiar chaos into sharp, well-timed humour.
Tickets start at ₹499. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale — Cafe and Creative Community.
April 12 & 26 | HITEC City
It’s less a performance, more a shared moment — Sing Along with Shiv Menon turns the room into one big chorus, where everyone already knows the words.
Tickets start at ₹249. 8 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
April 10 | Financial District
Pro Bros Live – Friday Scene keeps it high-energy and no-frills — just solid beats, packed floors, and a Friday night that delivers exactly what it promises.
Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm onwards. At Big Bull.
April 11 | Kondapur
Arjun Rampal rocks front and center with Main Stage – Arjun Rampal Live, bringing a mix of presence, performance, and a night built around pure crowd pull.
Tickets start at ₹1,199, 7 pm onwards. At Quake Arena.
April 12 | Financial District
Jim Beam Jams blends live music with easy, social energy — think good sets with band The Yellow Diary, relaxed crowds, and a night that flows as smoothly as the pours.
Tickets start at ₹999. 5 pm. At OneGolf Brewery.
April 11 | Financial District
At Box Office Night with Karan Kanchan, expect hard-hitting sets, genre flips, and a dancefloor that doesn’t slow down once it starts.
Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull.
April 12 | Madhapur
Paatala Pravaham – 9.0 Jamming Sunday leans into nostalgia with familiar Telugu sounds, throwback energy, and a sunday that feels anything but slow.
Prices start at ₹299. 5 pm onwards. At Amnesia Sky Bar.
Behrupiye — A Sketch Comedy Show brings together Rohit Swain, Mayank Parakh and Avinash Agarwal for a mix of impersonations, sketches and observational humour that moves quick and lands hard.
Tickets at ₹499. April 11, 5 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.
Hosted by SPAM Comedy, The One Night Laugh pulls together a rotating lineup of comics for a fast-paced set packed with chaotic bits, crowd moments and punchlines that don’t slow down.
Tickets at ₹99. April 12, 7.30 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.
Akshay Srivastava Live — Stand-up Comedy brings the comedian’s signature storytelling to the stage — from school bunk storytelling nostalgia to relationship mess, all tied together with sharp and easy humour.
Tickets at ₹299. April 12, 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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