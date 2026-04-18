Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties

April 17 | Punjagutta
The film Normal leans into subtle storytelling — where everyday lives carry underlying tension, and the story unfolds in ways that feel understated yet gripping.
In theatres. Tickets available online.
April 19 | Red Hills
Swati Sachdeva Live – India Tour brings Swati Sachdeva’s crisp, relatable humour to the stage, balancing personal anecdotes with clever, well-timed delivery.
Tickets start at ₹699. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.
April 17 | Madhapur
The Gaurav Gupta Afterparty ft. DJ Raemon keeps the night going post laughs — DJ Raemon takes over with high-energy sets built for a crowd not ready to call it.
Tickets start at ₹5,000. 9.30 pm. At The Quorum.
April 17 | Nanakramguda
With Band Out of Syllabus, expect college nostalgia, indie sounds, and a set that taps into everything from chaos to carefree days.
Tickets start at ₹499. 8.45 pm. At Kompound.
April 19 | Financial District
At Desi Drip ft. Flipsyd, DJ Flipsyd turns up the night with desi edits, heavy beats, and a dancefloor that doesn’t hold back.
Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull.
April 19 | Film Nagar
Navvesi Poo – Mic Ki Telugu Stand Up Comedy brings together Telugu comedians for a mix of regional humour, quick crowd work, and punchlines that hit close to home.
Tickets start at ₹210. 5.30 pm. At Aaromale Cafe and Community Centre.
April 17 | HITEC City
Bolly-Drip Friday ft. DJ John at Underdoggs keeps it loud and familiar — Bollywood hits flipped for the dancefloor with no plans of slowing down.
Tickets start at ₹200. 8 pm. At Underdoggs.
April 19 | Gachibowli
Ek Ladi Pav – Live Comedy Podcast takes conversations off-screen and onto the stage, blending humour, storytelling, and spontaneous crowd moments.
Tickets start at ₹499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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