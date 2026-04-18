Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties

From sharp stand-up sets to desi DJ nights, a curated lineup of comedy, cinema and dance floors that refuse to wind down
Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties

1. Quiet tension

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Quiet tension

April 17 | Punjagutta

The film Normal leans into subtle storytelling — where everyday lives carry underlying tension, and the story unfolds in ways that feel understated yet gripping.

In theatres. Tickets available online.

2. Sharp observations

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Sharp observations

April 19 | Red Hills

Swati Sachdeva Live – India Tour brings Swati Sachdeva’s crisp, relatable humour to the stage, balancing personal anecdotes with clever, well-timed delivery.

Tickets start at ₹699. 7 pm. At KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI.

3. Afterparty mode

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Afterparty mode

April 17 | Madhapur

The Gaurav Gupta Afterparty ft. DJ Raemon keeps the night going post laughs — DJ Raemon takes over with high-energy sets built for a crowd not ready to call it.

Tickets start at ₹5,000. 9.30 pm. At The Quorum.

4. Campus vibes

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Campus vibes

April 17 | Nanakramguda

With Band Out of Syllabus, expect college nostalgia, indie sounds, and a set that taps into everything from chaos to carefree days.

Tickets start at ₹499. 8.45 pm. At Kompound.

5. Desi drops

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Desi drops

April 19 | Financial District

At Desi Drip ft. Flipsyd, DJ Flipsyd turns up the night with desi edits, heavy beats, and a dancefloor that doesn’t hold back.

Tickets start at ₹299. 7 pm. At Big Bull.

6. Telugu takes

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Telugu takes

April 19 | Film Nagar

Navvesi Poo – Mic Ki Telugu Stand Up Comedy brings together Telugu comedians for a mix of regional humour, quick crowd work, and punchlines that hit close to home.

Tickets start at ₹210. 5.30 pm. At Aaromale Cafe and Community Centre.

7. Bollywood bounce

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Bollywood bounce

April 17 | HITEC City

Bolly-Drip Friday ft. DJ John at Underdoggs keeps it loud and familiar — Bollywood hits flipped for the dancefloor with no plans of slowing down.

Tickets start at ₹200. 8 pm. At Underdoggs.

8. Podcast punchlines

Hyderabad weekend guide: sharp stand-up and high-energy afterparties
Podcast punchlines

April 19 | Gachibowli

Ek Ladi Pav – Live Comedy Podcast takes conversations off-screen and onto the stage, blending humour, storytelling, and spontaneous crowd moments.

Tickets start at ₹499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

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